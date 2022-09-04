Sonali Phogat Murder Case Probe Could Move To Gurugram After Raid At Sudhir's Residence

The Goa police, along with a team of Rohtak police officials from Haryana, raided the residence of Sudhir Sangwan, one of the main accused in the murder case of TikTok star and BJP leader Sonali Phogat, on Saturday. Sudhir, Phogat's PA, has been arrested in connection with the case.

However, the police returned back as the house in Haryana was closed after interrogating the people living in the neighbourhood. The investigators are also planning to visit Gurugram on Sunday to carry forward the probe. 42-year-old Sonali Phogat was found dead in a hotel in Goa on August 23.

Goa police in Hisar for investigation

The Goa police was in Haryana’s Hisar for four days to tighten the noose against Sudhir Sangwan, who according to sources, had prepared documents connected to the farmhouse owned by Sonali Phogat in Haryana. He had also allegedly prepared a lease document of the property. It is being stated that he wanted to lease the property for 20 years at Rs 60,000 per year. The police also visited Rohtak’s Bandhan Bank branch in connection with the same.

Goa police seize Phogat’s three red diaries from Hisar

In further revelations in the case, the Goa police on September 3 found, according to sources, transactional details between Phogat and her aide Sangwan in the red diaries from Phogat’s house in Hisar. Moreover, the diaries also have information about the money given by Phogat to Sangwan including the investments made by her in her home state Haryana and other states. The information about the politicians and bureaucrats in the diary also raised mystery among the officials.

Phogat’s family to approach High Court

Moreover, according to reports, the Phogat family is likely to register a plea in the Goa High Court for a CBI probe. On the other hand, the nephew of Phogat, Vikas Singhmar showed his displeasure with the investigation conducted by Goa police and alleged 'political influence', reported ANI. “Goa Police is not doing a proper investigation. I think political influence is also behind this. We will move to Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.”