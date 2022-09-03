Goa CM Holds Meet Over Sonali Phogat Death Probe, Anti-Narcotic Cell To Be Strengthened

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday held a high-level meeting with top officials of state administration and police to discuss and deliberate on various issues including the Sonali Phogat murder case.

As stated by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sawant, who also holds the Home portfolio, held extensive discussions with officials of the administration and the police and issued directions to strengthen the Anti-Narcotic Cell in the state. In addition to this, the Goa CM also directed the officials to crack down on anti-social elements and take action against such criminal activities.

Meanwhile, several senior officials of the state administration who were present at the meeting included Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, District Collector, and senior police officials.

Notably, the meeting came at a time when the Goa government faces criticism from the Opposition parties over the investigation in the Sonali Phogat murder case. Leaders from the Goa Forward Party, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been slamming CM Pramod Sawant while demanding his resignation and a fair investigation into the case.

On the other hand, the government is also facing flak over cases of illegal sand mining. In a recent shooting incident in Goa, a labourer was killed while another was injured while they were illegally extracting sand at Maad-Bhansai. According to local media reports, the gunfire incident took place in Curchorem.

Developments in Sonali Phogat murder case

As the investigations are being carried out at full pace, top sources in the Goa Police have revealed that an alleged accused Sudhir Sangwan, an assistant of the BJP leader has confessed to planning the murder of Sonali Phogat. It was during the interrogation that the accused confessed to his crime.

Notably, 43-year-old Sonali Phogat was brought dead to a hospital in the North Goa district on August 23, a day after she arrived in the coastal state. An investigation was launched into her death which disclosed shocking details and led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Phogat who was partying at the Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 was allegedly drugged by her aides which led to her death. CCTV visuals from the incident have also surfaced showing the accused forcing her to drink something.

Image: Instagram/Twitter/@GoaCMO