In a recent development in the BJP leader Sonali Phogat murder case, her nephew Vikas Singhmar, an advocate in his family expressed dissatisfaction over the Goa Police investigation. He said the family will approach the Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter. Phogat (43), a former Tik Tok star and contestant on the reality TV show "Bigg Boss", was brought dead to a hospital in the North Goa district on August 23, a day after her arrival in the coastal state with two of her male companions. Sudhir and Sukhwinder have been arrested for her alleged murder.

Speaking to ANI multimedia new agency, Sonali Phogat’s nephew Vikas Singhmar said, “Goa police is not doing a proper investigation into the murder case. I think political influence is also behind this. We will now move to Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.”

Sonali Phogat death case| Hisar, Haryana: Goa Police is not doing proper investigation... I think political influence is also behind this, so now we will move to Goa High Court demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe: Vikas Singhmar, nephew of Sonali Phogat (03.9) pic.twitter.com/BVK1LmGvmW — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2022

Vikas Singhmar further said that they have written to Chief Justice of India UU Lalit for a CBI inquiry. However, they will approach the Goa High Court with a writ petition by Friday if they are not satisfied with the answer of the top court.

Earlier, Phogat’s family had met Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in connection with the investigation and had demanded a CBI probe. Haryana CM Khattar had assured of the CBI investigation. However, being dissatisfied with the ongoing investigation, the family has decided to go to Goa High Court with their demand.

This comes after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday chaired a high-level meeting with top officials of state administration and police to discuss and deliberate on various issues including the Sonali Phogat murder case. Goa CM Sawant issued directions to strengthen the Anti-Narcotic Cell in the state. Besides this, Sawant also directed the officials to crack down on anti-social elements and take action against such criminal activities.

Chief Minister @DrPramodPSawant held a meeting with top officials of State Administration and Police to discuss and deliberate on various issues. CM has directed to further strengthen the Anti Narcotic Cell in the State. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ByRY7uxvRu — CMO Goa (@goacm) September 2, 2022

Meanwhile, several opposition party leaders have been slamming the Goa government over the investigation into the Sonali Phogat murder case. Leaders from the Goa Forward Party, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) have been slamming CM Pramod Sawant while demanding his resignation and a fair investigation into the case.

Revelations in Sonali Phogat's murder probe

As the investigations are underway, top sources in Goa police recently revealed that an alleged accused Sudhir Sangwan, an assistant of the BJP leader has confessed to the murder of Sonali Phogat. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that the BJP leader was allegedly brought to Goa under the garb of a photoshoot.

After days of continuous investigation, several shocking details were discussed which led to the arrest of her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan, another aide Sukhwinder Singh, restaurateur Edwin Nunes, and alleged drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramdas Mandrekar.

Reportedly, Sonali Phogat and her aides had partied at the Curlies restaurant on the intervening night of August 22 and 23. CCTV visuals from the incident have shown Sangwan forcing Phogat to have a drink laced with drugs. According to top sources 9in the Goa police, Phogat was forcefully administered methamphetamine, and some left-over drug was recovered from the restaurant's washroom.