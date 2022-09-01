Sonali Phogat's Hisar Farmhouse Lease On Accused PA's Name? Key Documents Accessed

In a sensational revelation, Republic TV learnt that Sonali Phogat's personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan tried to take her farmhouse on rent for a paltry sum. Sangwan, who is in police custody in connection with her murder, had prepared documents to take her Hisar farmhouse on lease for merely Rs.5000 per month, i.e Rs.60,000 annually. The market rate of the 6-acre land on which the farmhouse is situated is worth more than Rs.6 crore per acre. As per the investigation conducted by the Bihar and Goa Police, Sangwan was allegedly pressurising his employer to transfer the lease in his name for a number of years.

While the farmhouse was constructed on 3 acres of land, a warehouse existed on the remaining part. The documents accessed by Republic TV show that Sangwan sought an appointment in the Sub Registrar's office for registering the lease on these occasions and secured an appointment slip too. However, Phogat didn't reach the Sub Registrar's office for completing the legal procedure- a clear indication that her consent was not taken.

Here are the lease documents prepared by Sudhir Sangwan:

Sonali Phogat death probe

A Tiktok star who also appeared on the Big Boss show, Sonali Phogat contested the 2019 Haryana Assembly polls on a BJP ticket. However, Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi defeated her from Adampur by a margin of 29,471 votes. On August 23, she was declared dead at the St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in north Goa. While initial speculation suggested that she died of a heart attack, her family suspected foul play. The Goa Police registered a murder case after the post-mortem report revealed blunt force injury on her body.

It arrested her personal assistant Sudhir Sangwan and his associate Sukhwinder Singh on August 26 who were sent to 10-day police custody a day later. They allegedly confessed to giving her an obnoxious chemical in a liquid and making her drink it while partying at the Curlies Beach Shack. Subsequently, the police not only arrested Edwin Nunes, the alleged owner of this restaurant but also drug peddlers Dattaprasad Gaonkar and Ramanand Mandrekar. Phogat's family has demanded a CBI probe into the matter.

Earlier in the day, a team of Goa Police arrived at her residence in Hisar as a part of its investigation. Speaking to the media later, her brother Vatan Dhaka said, "They checked her bedroom and her office downstairs and found only routine documents and routine material". Meanwhile, the post-mortem purportedly revealed that there were 46 injury marks on Phogat's body.