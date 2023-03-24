Sonia And Priyanka Gandhi Meet Rahul At His Residence After Disqualification From LS

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Rahul Gandhi on Friday at his residence after the Congress leader was disqualified from Lok Sabha. The development came a day after the Congress scion was convicted in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” remark by a court in Surat.

According to sources, the meet came in order to discuss further course of action that will be followed by the grand old party in view of Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lower House of Parliament. Notably, the decision of Rahul’s disqualification came as a major setback for the party ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for the year 2024.

Congress to legally fight Rahul’s disqualification

Soon after Congress scion Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha, Congress on Friday reacted by stating that it will take the battle both legally and politically. Reiterating the allegations on BJP of saving businessman Gautam Adani, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not remain silent and will fight for justice.

“We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, Rahul Gandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti.”

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

Rahul Gandhi disqualified

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years in jail in the defamation case against him for his "all thieves have Modi surname" remark, he was disqualified as the Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha. The criminal defamation case was filed against the former Congress chief for a remark he made at a rally in Karnataka in the year 2019. In the rally ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi said, "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname."

Issuing his disqualification, the Lok Sabha secretariat on March 24 issued a notification saying, “Consequent upon his conviction by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Surat in C.C./18712/2019, Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.”