Sonia & Rahul Gandhi Named As 'star Campaigners' For WB; G-23 Leaders Absent From List

The Congress party on Friday released a list of 30-star campaigners ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal. The list includes Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh. Other notable names include Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Sachin Pilot, Navjot Singh Siddu, Ashok Gehlot, Kamal Nath amongst others which also feature in the list.

Absence of G-23 leaders due to induction of ISF?

An interesting aspect of Congress' star campaigner list is the absence of the dissenting G-23 leaders who had earlier, led by former Rajya Sabha MP Ghulam Nabi Azad, held a 'Shanti Sammelan' in Jammu where they openly called for structural changes in the party admitting that it was 'weakening'. What ultimately became the crux of the controversy was when Azad heaped praises on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the rally lauding him for being 'grounded to his roots', which was seen as an indirect dig at the Congress high-command.

It is also important to mention that some of the G-23 including senior leader Anand Sharma had been extremely vocal over the induction of Furfura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui's ISF into the Left alliance in Bengal which had also led to a war of words within the Congress party. Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma had said that the alliance with ISF was against Congress' core ideology, Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism after which he was attacked by fellow MP Adhir Ranjan who has accused him of 'helping the BJP agenda'.

Meanwhile, Congress's Central Election Committee meeting has been scheduled to be held on Friday to finalize the candidates for Kerala, West Bengal, and Assam assembly elections. Elections to the 294 seats in West Bengal will be held in 8 phases across 1,01,916 polling stations, between March 27-April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Image credits- PTI)