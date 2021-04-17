Sonia Gandhi Alleges 'gross Unpreparedness' On Part Of Centre In Managing COVID Situation

On Saturday, Sonia Gandhi during a meeting of Congress Working Committee (CWC) held discussions and said that there exists 'gross unpreparedness' and 'avoidable adhocism' on the part of Central government in its ability to foresee and manage the COVID-19 crisis. The interim President of Congress held this meeting with the Chief Ministers of Congress ruled-states and states where party is in an alliance. The virtual meeting was held to assess COVID-19 situation in respective states. Pursuant to their discussions she said-

"I held detailed discussion with the Chief Ministers of States ruled by the Congress and where the Congress is in alliance government, to take stock of the situation there. What transpired was gross unpreparedness and avoidable adhoicsm on the part of the Modi government in foreseeing and managing the COVID crisis." She added, "I have written to the Prime Minister after meeting them (CMs). Our CMs have spoken to the Prime Minister and written to the concerned minister from time to time pleading for relief."

'Lockdowns will restrict economic activities'

Sonia Gandhi warned that few states are left with only a few days of vaccine, no oxygen or ventilators. She urged the Central government to reduce age limits on vaccination and suggested immunisation of 25-year-olds too. The Congress leader opined that the Central government must provide monthly income support because the economic activity will be restricted again amid strict lockdown and curfews in various states.

"As Central and State governments resort to partial curfews, travel restrictions and lockdowns, we will again be restricting economic activity that will hit many including the poor and needy. It is imperative to provide monthly income support and transfer Rs. 6,000 in every eligible citizen's account," she said.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram also slammed the Centre during the CWC meeting, alleging, "The initial response measures of the Central government were ludicrous, to say the least. The Prime Minister went on television to exhort people to light lamps." He added, "Since there was no vaccine or cure, the only course that was feasible was containment. The required testing, tracking, tracing and treatment. However, at every step, the central government's response was totally inadequate."

This comes a day after India recorded its highest spike three days in a row. On Saturday, India reported over 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in the last 24 hours.