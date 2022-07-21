Even as Congress president Sonia Gandhi is being quizzed by the ED, Republic TV accessed inside details of the probe into the National Herald case. As per sources, she and Rahul Gandhi immensely benefited from the purported fraudulent takeover of the commercial immovable properties of Associated Journals Limited. Founded by the late Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in 1938, the National Herald is published by the AJL and owned by Young Indian Pvt. Limited. The Income Tax Department levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family.

Sources revealed, "It is proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating M/S Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

It is worth noting that the Delhi High Court dismissed their plea filed against the I-T proceedings and the assessment order dated December 27, 2017. The Gandhi mother-son duo suffered more setbacks after the CIT(A) and the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal quashed their appeals on December 6, 2018, and March 31, 2022, respectively. In a slight relief to them, the ITAT held that they acquired a benefit of Rs.395 crore from the fraudulent takeover of the AJL properties.

Modus operandi in National Herald case

A decision was taken to shut down the business of publishing the National Herald newspaper as early as 2008, sources highlighted. This was reportedly aimed at making commercial use of the AJL properties located in posh areas of Mumbai, Delhi, Patna, Panchkula and Lucknow which were originally acquired from state and Central governments at a ridiculously low price. Moreover, a charge sheet has been filed against Bhupinder Singh Hooda as his government illegally allotted immovable property to the AJL. This property located at Panchkula has been attached under the PMLA court.

Sources added, "A scheme was devised to obtain all the benefits embodied in these business assets of the AJL by way of allotment of 99% shares of the AJL leading to the takeover of the AJL by the assessee and without disturbing legal ownership of the AJL over these very high-value business assets and without paying any taxes on account of accrual of income in form of benefit". According to sources, the Gandhis, the late Motilal Vora and Oscar Fernandes devised this scheme. This entailed the incorporation of YI on November 23, 2010, and the allotment of 99% shares of the AJL to this company on February 26, 2011.