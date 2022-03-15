Sonia Gandhi Asks 5 Congress State Chiefs To Resign After Mega Election Humbling

Days after facing a drubbing in assembly elections, the Congress High Command asked the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chiefs of Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh to tender their resignations on Monday. Girish Chodankar from Goa, Nameirakpam Loken Singh from Manipur, Navjot Singh Sidhu from Punjab, Ganesh Godiyal from Uttarakhand, Ajay Kumar Lallu from Uttar Pradesh have been asked to resign by National President Sonia Gandhi.

Confined with two seats, Congress failed to restrain BJP in Uttar Pradesh as the latter won 255 seats in the 403-seat assembly. Besides Uttar Pradesh, the party displayed an abysmal performance in Punjab, where it was reduced to a mere 18 seats while the AAP stormed to its maiden victory in the state by winning 92 seats. The results were no different in Goa, Manipur and Uttarkhand where the grand old party bagged 11 seats, 5 seats and 19 seats respectively.

Sonia Gandhi retained as President

Congress convened a meeting of its top executive body - Congress Working Committee (CWC) - on Sunday. Post the meeting, which had in attendance extended CWC-over 68 members- the grand old party held a press briefing and informed that Sonia Gandhi will continue to serve as the President of the party despite the plea for change in leadership.

"We requested Sonia Gandhi to continue as the President and diminish the mistakes that have been committed in the elections this time. A meeting will be conducted to chalk out the roadmap for the future, including the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Congress will prepare to fight the elections in 2024," General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee, Randeep Surjewala said during the press briefing, outlining that the mandate of the people with regards to assembly elections have been accepted.

Surjewala also highlighted that Congress president Sonia Gandhi listened to all leaders at the CWC meet. "Top Congress leaders gave their reasons and observations on the mistakes. Ghulam Nabi Azad also gave suggestions," the General Secretary further said, adding that there was an agreement to incorporate all changes required for the strengthening of the party.

'Members wanted Rahul Gandhi to take over as President'

Surjewala also spoke about how all members wanted Rahul Gandhi to be made the President and added that it would be decided only after the elections. It may be recalled that Sonia Gandhi was appointed party’s interim president in 2019 after Rahul Gandhi had relinquished the post following the defeat in the Lok Sabha polls.