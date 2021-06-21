Sonia Gandhi Calls AICC Meeting On June 24 Amid Internal Feud In Several States

As resentment continues to show its face from all corners, the All India Congress Committee has scheduled a virtual meeting on June 24. Called by interim president Sonia Gandhi, the meeting will have in attendance, PCC Presidents, General Secretaries, and in-charges of states of the party. The discussion, as per reports, will mainly be confined to the present political situation in the country, and the party's response to it.

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi has called a meeting of AICC General Secretaries, State Incharges and PCC Presidents on 24 June through video conferencing to discuss the current political situation



(file pic) pic.twitter.com/IJhneB21H3 — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2021

AICC meeting on June 24

The meeting holds relevance at this time when Congress is not in the best of shape. In states like Punjab and Rajasthan, where the party is in power, there has emerged a tussle between the leaders of the party owing to differences of opinion on a gamut of issues. While in Punjab, the old rivalry of Captain Amarinder Singh with Navjot Singh Sidhu is in a way mitigating the chances of the party in the 2022 assembly election, in Rajasthan the feud between Ashok Gehlot, and Sachin Pilot is getting grave with each passing day and is paving way for a mid-term election. This does not mean that the states where the party is the main opposition, it is having a well-knit structure, look for example Kerala, Telangana, and Delhi.

If this was not enough, there are also grievances of individual leaders against the central leadership, which time and again has been called 'weak' and 'not permanent'. While in the recent past, there have been a lot of imports of party leaders by the Bharatiya Janata Party, the recent switch of Jitin Prasada has come as a major shock, and though the party has done its best to hide its loss by calling the senior party leader names, it is quite evident. In fact, there has emerged a fear of other leaders, especially from the G-23 leaving the party.

After a rather disappointing performance in the 2021 elections, the party is eyeing to improve its performance in 2022, and for that, it is trying to fill the cracks in the party by meeting like the one scheduled on June 24, 2021.

(Credit-PTI)