Sonia Gandhi Calls For United Opposition To Oust BJP In 2024 Polls; TMC And NCP Join

Congress President Sonia Gandhi, on Friday, called a meeting of like-minded opposition parties to build a strong front against the present government in the 2024 elections. Sonia Gandhi, who was confident that the united opposition can battle out the ruling NDA, said that it is time to grow above ‘individual compulsions’ and put forth the nation’s interest to fight those in power. As per PTI, Sonia Gandhi said, “We all have our compulsions, but time has come when the nation's interests demand we rise above them.”

Ultimate aim of united opposition is to win 2024 Lok Sabha elections

Sonia Gandhi iterated that the primary aim of uniting the opposition is to systematically plan to fight the 2024 Lok Sabah elections to build a government that beliefs in the values of the freedom movement. She hinted that this is the only way to oust the incumbent government and to rise to power. “Ultimate goal is 2024 LS polls, must plan systematically to give a govt which beliefs in values of the freedom movement,” she said to PTI.

The top Congress leader reportedly invited over 19 opposition parties for a virtual meeting, including Shiv Sena, NCP, TMC, DMK, JMM and SAD. The AAP, which had shown great support to the opposition in the parliament, was reportedly not invited to the meeting. Sonia Gandhi further mentioned the opposition’s combined efforts to counter the government over a range of issues in the Parliament, but apprised that there are larger battles to be fought outside it. “Confident of opposition unity in Parliament, but the larger political battle has to be fought outside,” she said.



Gandhi also brought up the complete washout of the monsoon session and blamed PM Modi led BJP government for jeopardising the productivity of the session by not providing satisfactory answers on the Pegasus spyware row.

Sharad Pawar appreciates Sonia’s united opposition meeting, calls opposition leader to deal with issues together

National Communist Party Chief Sharad Pawar confirmed attending the meeting on his Twitter and appreciated Gandhi’s initiative to call for a united opposition. He further added that the country is not looming and the present scenario is very gloomy and that it is thus of utmost importance to join hands and bring a change in the current system. In a tweet, he wrote, “I really appreciate the steps taken to organize this much-needed meeting in view of the present circumstances of our country. The present scenario in India appears to be very gloomy.”



Cornering the central government, Pawar spoke of contentious issues like farmers’ protest, Pegasus row and COVID mismanagement. He said that the opposition front can offer change to the people that they are looking for. The countrymen are dealing with several issues like inflation, unemployment, COVID-19 pandemic and minority issues and these need to be addressed.



In another tweet, NCP supremo added, “Farmers have been protesting for many months, it is a painful picture for a democratic country like India. The nation is facing many issues today like economic slowdown, covid pandemic, unemployment, border dispute, issue of minority communities etc.”

He further continued, “The present government has failed to address all these issues. Whoever believes in democracy and secularism and those who want to work together to save the democratic principles of our country, they should join united opposition front, I invite them.”

Pawar called opposition parties to come ahead and join hands with them to fight out all the issues being faced by the nation. He advised that the opposition should have a planned and calibrated approach to deal with these issues by prioritizing them. “There is a need to start a time-bound program collectively and I suggest that instead of tackling all these issues together, we should make a priority to solve these issues collectively and give our country a good present. And work should be done to give future,” he tweeted.

Mamata Banerjee Calls opposition to unite against BJP

The Trinamool Congress chief, Mamata Banerjee, also marked her presence in the meeting, and she urged all the opposition parties to keep aside differences and join hands to work together to defeat the Bhartiya Janta Party led NDA in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Mamata Banerjee was earlier being called the face of the opposition in the country after defeating the BJP in the West Bengal assembly polls.



