Sonia Gandhi Calls For Urgent Meet Amid Row Over Congress Leader's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday called an urgent meeting of senior party leaders in the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office. Leader of opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has also been called. This meeting was called shortly after the controversy erupted over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark calling President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' (wife of the nation).

Controversy erupts over 'Rashtrapatni' remark

BJP went all guns blazing against the Congress and Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark that insulted the first-ever tribal President of India. Both Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha's proceedings were adjourned as BJP MPs, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister Smriti Irani staged a massive protest in Parliament against Adhir Ranjan's sexist comment and demanded an apology from him.

Meanwhile, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary has written a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and requested him to provide him a chance to speak on the floor of the house over the allegations made against him for his statement. However, he has refused to apologise stating that he had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni' and accused the BJP of making a deliberate attempt to blow the situation out of proportion.

BJP Slams Congress

Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani on Thursday addressed a press conference stating that the country is well aware of the Congress party being anti-tribal, anti-Dalit, and anti-women. She stated that ever since the Presidential Election was announced and Droupadi Murmu was nominated as NDA's candidate, she has been targeted maliciously by Congress. "Droupadi Murmu Ji was called a puppet as a candidate, a symbol of inauspiciousness and even after winning a historic election and being elected as President, the attacks do not seem to stop against her," the Union Minister said.

"The Congressmen knew that this way to address the President of India is demeaning and against every value and culture of our country. This not only demeans her constitutional post but a rich tribal legacy she represents, the potential of a woman in our country, hope, and aspirations of Indians," said Smriti Irani.

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Congress and tweeted, "In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background to the highest office of the land."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Calling President Murmu Ji as ‘Rashtrapatni’ is absolutely disgusting & disrespectful by Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary- Does Sonia Gandhi Ji endorse? Earlier Congress said she & Adviqsi samaj had an “evil mindset” Insulting SC, PM, Armed forces is their DNA! Remember Sadak Ka Gunda? (sic)"

