Sonia Gandhi Calls Key Meeting Of Opposition Leaders On August 20 To Strengthen 'unity'

With the end of the Monsoon Session, Congress president Sonia Gandhi has called for a virtual meeting of opposition leaders and Chief Ministers on August 20. This comes after the Opposition was successful in putting up a united front in the Parliament as a result of which both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha could barely function. The Monsoon Session was marked by sloganeering, leaders rushing to the Well of the House with placards, tearing of papers, and repeated adjournments owing to the Opposition's insistence that the Pegasus 'snooping' row should be discussed before any other business.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut remarked, "The opposition is united. We had gone to Kapil ji. Sonia Gandhi will interact with all prominent leaders and CMs on August 20. Maharashtra CM will also participate in this meeting."

As per reports, other key leaders such as West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin and NCP Sharad Pawar have also been invited to this meeting. This is being perceived as the attempt of Congress to keep the unity of the opposition intact in the lead-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Moreover, this comes at a juncture when questions were raised about the lack of effective leadership in Congress. During her visit to the national capital recently, Banerjee met a slew of leaders with TMC projecting her as a potential challenger to PM Modi for the General Election in 2024.

Kapil Sibal hosts a dinner meeting

Earlier on Monday night, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal convened a dinner meeting of top Opposition leaders. Barring for P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, all other Congress leaders in attendance were members of the G23 who have demanded an organizational rehaul in the party. This includes dissenters such as Ghulam Nabi Azad, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Mukul Wasnik, Prithviraj Chavan, Manish Tewari and Shashi Tharoor.

This also marked the first occasion on which the G23 leaders have directly interacted with the Opposition. Organised a day after Sibal's birthday, the dinner witnessed the participation of Pawar, Raut, RJD's Lalu Prasad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav of Samajwadi Party, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, Omar Abdullah of National Conference, AAP's Sanjay Singh, TMC leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Derek O'Brien, DMK's Tiruchi Siva and TK Elangovan and RLD's Jayant Chaudhary. Crucially, representatives of TRS, TDP, YSRCP, BJD and SAD which usually keep a distance from both Congress and BJP, also attended the meeting.