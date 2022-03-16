Sonia Gandhi Calls On Centre To End Social Media's Interference In Indian Politics

Speaking at the Lok Sabha, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said 'rising danger of social media being abused to hack India's democracy'. The Congress chief added that social media companies are not allowing a level playing field for all political parties. Sonia Gandhi pointed statements, particularly at Facebook and urged the Government 'to put an end to systematic influence and interference of FB & other social media giants in electoral politics of the world's largest democracy.'

'Need to protect democracy,' says Congress President:

I urge Govt to put an end to systematic influence and interference of FB & other social media giants in electoral politics of the world's largest democracy. This is beyond parties & politics. We need to protect our democracy & social harmony regardless of who's in power: S Gandhi pic.twitter.com/xY4mERlTm6 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2022

Citing unnamed "reports", Gandhi added that "Young & old minds are being filled with hate through emotionally charged disinformation & proxy advertising companies like FB are aware of it & are profiting from it and nexus between big corporations, ruling establishment & global social media giants like FB".

Congress' earlier allegation on Facebook- 'Biased towards BJP'

Earlier, in November 2021, Congress had written to Facebook seeking an internal inquiry into the functioning of its unit in India. In the letter, the Sonia Gandhi-led party had brought to the notice of CEO Mark Zuckerberg the 'apparent and evident' bias Facebook has shown towards the ruling dispensation despite their 'proclivity for sharing hate speech, misinformation, fake news and inflammatory content on the platform'.

"Over the last two years, an abundance of evidence has been released that points to the negligence of your company in controlling this hate speech and deliberately ignoring internal documents raising concerns over the same issues," the Congress Party had said in the letter.

This was again not the first time that Congress had written to Facebook. Back in 2020, the grand old party had written to Mark Zuckerberg twice questioning the company's neutrality. The November letter to Facebook was issued after a report by The Wall Street Journal said that Facebook's Policy Director for India, South and Central Asia, Ankhi Das, had “opposed applying hate-speech rules” to at least four individuals and groups linked with BJP despite the fact that they were “flagged internally for promoting or participating in violence.”

Apart from Facebook, the grand old party had also alleged microblogging site Twitter of restricting party leader Rahul Gandhi's handle over drop in the number of followers.