Sonia Gandhi Calls Urgent High-level Meeting As Congress Netas Fight Over 'introspection'

As the cracks in Congress party are only widening because the top party leaders are involved in a faceoff over the questions raised over the party's leadership, sources have told Republic Media Network that Congress party's interim president Sonia Gandhi has called for an advisory committee meeting on Wednesday at 5 pm. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the high-level emergency meeting will take place virtually or at Sonia Gandhi's residence.

This advisory committee meeting will be attended by KC Venugopal, AK Antony, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Surjewala, among others. Notably, Ahmed Patel will not be present at the meeting as he is admitted to the hospital due to ill health.

Sonia Gandhi calls for an emergency meeting over internal tussle

This high-level emergency meeting has been called at a time when many voices within the party have sought to review the Congress leadership after the defeat in the elections. Kapil Sibal, one of the 23 Congress leaders who had earlier written a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding reforms in the party, has sought a fresh introspection after its defeat in Bihar. However, he came under fire from fellow Congress leaders for discussing the party’s 'internal matters' in public. From Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary, Congress leaders have targeted Sibal for seeking introspection in the party after its defeat.

Kapil Sibal speaks on Cong's defeat in Bihar Assembly Elections

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has come out and said that the people of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, "obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative."

In an interview with the Indian Express, the former Union Minister spoke about the party's performance in Bihar and other by-elections and said, "the writing is on the wall" after Congress lost all the by-elections in Gujarat and in some of the constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress candidates in the by-elections notched up less than 2% of the votes cast. He also said that three of the party's candidates in Gujarat lost their deposits.

"If for six years the Congress has not introspected what hope do we have for introspection now? We know what is wrong with Congress. Organisationally, we know what is wrong. I think we have all the answers. The Congress party itself knows all the answers. But they are not willing to recognise those answers. If they do not recognise those answers, then the graph will continue to decline. That is the sorry state of affairs that the Congress is in and that is what we are concerned about," Sibal said in the interview.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams Kapil Sibal for his criticism

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury- the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha on Tuesday lashed out at Kapil Sibal for his criticism of the Congress party's functioning. Mocking the Rajya Sabha MP's call for introspection, he pointed out that Sibal had not bothered to personally campaign for Congress in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election and bypolls. According to Chowdhury, Sibal could have proved his point only if he had worked hard to strengthen the party in the poll-bound states. Stressing that mere talk will not result in anything meaningful, the Congress leader advised Sibal to first work and then offer his opinion.

Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury remarked, "The person you are talking about- Kapil Sibal spoke about this even earlier. He says that he cares a lot about the Congress party and that there should be introspection. But we didn't see his face in the Bihar polls, Madhya Pradesh polls, Uttar Pradesh polls, or the Gujarat polls. If Kapil Sibal would have gone to Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, he could have proved that 'what I am saying is true'. Introspection is necessary because I, Kapil Sibal, strengthened the position of Congress in Bihar. Mere talk will achieve nothing. Speak after you do some work. Speaking without doing anything does not mean introspection. My advice to such big leaders is that first work and then speak."

