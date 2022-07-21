Sonia Gandhi Unclear On Many ED Queries; Relieved In 3 Hrs Due To Health Issues: Sources

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi left the ED office in Delhi after three hours of questioning in the National Herald case. As per sources, Sonia Gandhi was unwell during the questioning and wasn't able to answer certain questions from the ED officials and kept mum. In response to certain queries, the leader wasn't able to speak because of throat pain, sources said. She took medicines twice during the interrogation, the sources added. At times, the answers were given in the form of a written response, because of the throat issue, information has emerged.

Sonia produced documents as evidence but ED not satisfied: Sources

Sonia Gandhi produced multiple documents before the ED officials, however, they were not satisfied with the responses, sources informed Republic TV. Further, she was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of money worth Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India and how the latter acquired the power from AJL and also about loans given to AJL to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. According to sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.

She was relieved after just three hours due to her medical condition, sources added. It's yet unclear whether she will be called for questioning on Friday.

'Sonia and Rahul Gandhi benefited from AJL acquisition': Republic accesses documents

As Sonia Gandhi was grilled by the ED earlier today, Republic TV accessed inside details of the probe into the National Herald case. Sources & case docs revealed, "It is proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating M/S Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

Sources added, "The Income Tax Department has levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family through this farudulent transaction."

#EXCLUSIVE | Sensational details emerge from Rahul Gandhi's questioning; Republic TV's @shawansen breaks the inside details on the probe so far.



Watch here - https://t.co/GHt1M9X29M… pic.twitter.com/z8wrqZFj5j — Republic (@republic) July 21, 2022

It is worth noting, the mother-son duo had suffered back-to-back setbacks after their plea filed against the I-T proceedings and the assessment order dated December 27, 2017, was dismissed by the Delhi High Court; furthermore, the CIT (A) and the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal also quashed their pleas on December 6, 2018 and March 31, 2022, respectively.

IMAGE: PTI