Sonia Gandhi Coaxes Mamata Banerjee To Attend Opposition Meeting

Leading from the front to stitch Opposition Unity for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections in 2024, the former Congress President Sonia Gandhi allegedly made a detailed call to West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Thursday. The call purportedly convinced Mamata to change her stance and give a nod to attend the unity meet scheduled for July 18 in Bengaluru. Mamata, who had initially decided not to attend the Opposition Unity Meet, has now reconsidered after contemplation.

Earlier, Mamata had cited a hand injury as the reason for her absence. However, after speaking to the former Congress President, she changed her decision, bringing relief to Sonia Gandhi. During their conversation, Gandhi questioned Mamata about her absence and expressed her concerns. Mamata, in response, voiced her apprehension due to the continuous backlash from Bengal Congress Leaders and Left Parties. She conveyed her frustration about the Opposition parties attacking her within her own state, which made it challenging to fight against the BJP. She was particularly upset about the remark by Adhir Ranjan, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Behrampore, labelling her as a dictator and TMC workers as goons.

In the detailed discussion with Sonia Gandhi, Mamata expressed her concerns regarding the Left Parties, highlighting that Sitaram Yechury called her "undemocratic" and stating that the Left is a direct threat to the TMC in Bengal. The former Congress chief listened to all of Mamata's concerns and assured her that the Congress' desire for Opposition unity is sincere. She further urged Mamata to consider the broader perspective and avoid engaging in a state-level fight until the Lok Sabha Election.

Gandhi encouraged Mamata to approach the Opposition meeting with an open mindset and to refrain from engaging in blame games. The focus should be on unity and working together to counter the BJP.

CPI slams Mamata, says TMC chief is in dilemma

Speaking to Republic, CPI leader D Raja said, "What happened in West Bengal is very shocking and the state is terrorized. CM Mamata Banerjee knows the reality, too. She said that fatalities are 19 whereas the police say it's 35. The people of Bengal are not shown the real or correct picture. What is the reality? Where is the truth? TMC is a Ruling Party in West Bengal, questions will be asked to the CM, it's her prerogative, and she can't pass the ball to the Opposition."

"From the first Opposition meeting in Patna, only she has issues with Left Parties, State Politics is different than National Politics. Mamata Banerjee wants if the Opposition is coming together then Left Party should not question her on TMC activities in West Bengal. This is a baseless condition and the alliances are not formed with such conditions. Left Parties have decided what to raise in Opposition Meeting and jointly we will keep our point. Mamata Banerjee is in a dilemma that she has the upper hand in Opposition unity, but the truth is all are equal, no one is above," he added.

Congress has to keep strong stance against violence: Adhir Rajan Chowdhury

Congress West Bengal chief and senior leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also spoke to Republic and said that the Grand Old Party has to keep a strong stance against the panchayat polls violence. "Mamata Bannerjee is Ruling West Bengal and I am firm on my statement, she should respond. I don't want to comment on National Congress Leaders keeping silent and agreeing to Mamta Banerjee's conditions, but this is not politics, it is terror."

"Congress has to keep a strong stance against violence. Agreeing to Mamata Banerjee's terms could destroy Congress in state and nationally. I am sitting in Bengal and can't say about the future of the Opposition alliance but together fighting against BJP is important but not on the terms of your own loss," he said.

'If they attack our workers, we will not do their aarti': TMC

TMC leader Dola Sen slammed the Left parties and Congress over the panchayat polls violence. "Left Party leaders have no ground in West Bengal. They joined hands with ISF and Congress and were hunting our TMC workers, Out of 19, 9 are TMC karyakartas (workers) who have been killed. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee met several injured in hospital and heard their ordeal, how ISF and BJP attacked with heavy rocks and sticks on our karyakarta," Sen told Republic.

"Opposition Meeting is happening, and our leader Mamta Banerjee was not well, so she denied it in the first place. I don't know if the reason was West Bengal violence, but one thing all TMC MPs know is that Left Party leaders have to come to terms in the state too, if they want Opposition unity to work. It is not possible that they attack our Karyakarta, we will not do their aarti and see our karyakartas being beaten," the TMC leader said.

"Mamata Banerjee has given a strong message that anyone involved in violence won't be spared. Violence was not spread by TMC, then why Left party and Congress leaders in the state are attacking us? This is not Opposition unity, this is absurd. TMC understands straight communication, not double Standards. Our leader Derek O Brien will speak what's the agenda of the Opposition meeting," she added.