Sonia Gandhi Complains Over Manhandling Of Women MPs In Lok Sabha After Almighty Ruckus

Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi on Monday filed a complaint with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's office over alleged manhandling of women parliamentarians by the marshals and male parliamentarians. Sonia Gandhi along with other Congress party MPs were protesting over the political situation in Maharashtra. Following an almighty ruckus during which Rahul Gandhi marked his return to Parliament, Sonia Gandhi stated that manhandling by the marshals or the male Members of Parliament should not and cannot happen under any given circumstances.

Reacting to Sonia Gandhi filing a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, BJP Member of Parliament and Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the violence and clearly stated that there is no space for violence in the Lok Sabha, though he accused two Congress leaders of being party to the clash, following which the two were indeed castigated by the Lok Sabha Speaker.

Congress Party's protest in Parliament premises

Congress party's interim President Sonia Gandhi along with other Congress Parliamentarians, on Monday, protested in Parliament premises over the Maharashtra Government issue. The Congress protested with banners that read, 'Stop Murder of Democracy'. Later during the Lok Sabha proceedings, the opposition party leaders raised slogans of 'Samvidhan ki hatya bandh karo, bandh karo' (Stop the murder of Constitution) during the Question Hour in Lok Sabha. The oppositions also raised slogans in the Rajya Sabha over the Maharashtra issue. The Speakers of both the houses further adjourned the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm and Rajya Sabha till 2 pm.

Political scenario in Maharashtra

On November 25, Ajit Pawar had dug his heels in by thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah, and other BJP leaders and said that he would along with CM Devendra Fadnavis, ensure a stable government. He also changed his Twitter bio to Deputy CM of Maharashtra, while also maintaining that he is an NCP leader. He then asked the NCP to be patient with him, even as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar ruled out an alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies)