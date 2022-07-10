Sonia Gandhi Concerned Over Political Crisis In Sri Lanka; Appeals For Centre's Assistance

Congress' interim chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday raised concern over the "grave crisis" in Sri Lanka and hoped that the island country will be able to overcome the economic challenges it is undergoing today.

As the condition continued to deteriorate in the neighbouring country, forcing the resignation of its Prime Minister and President, Sonia Gandhi issued a statement saying the Congress has been following with concern the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka.

"The economic challenges, rising prices and shortage of food, fuel and essential commodities have caused enormous hardships and distress among the people there," she wrote.

The Congress chief further added that the party expresses its solidarity with Sri Lanka and its people in this moment of grave crisis and hopes they will be able to overcome it.

"We hope India will continue to assist the people and government of Sri Lanka as they deal with the difficulties of the current situation," she said. "The Congress party also urges the international community to extend all assistance and support to Sri Lanka," she said.

Statement of Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi regarding the evolving political situation in Sri Lanka pic.twitter.com/h2rIUZgIJc — Congress (@INCIndia) July 10, 2022

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr. S Jaishankar stated that India will "wait and watch" the situation in Sri Lanka as the nation continues to reel under political turmoil amid mass anti-government protests.

Reaffirming India's support, Jaishankar said "we are trying to help and have always been helpful." He also informed that there is currently "no refugee crisis" emerging as the protests stemming from crippling economic collapse turned violent.

"We have been supportive of Sri Lanka, are trying to help, and have always been helpful. They are working through their problem, we will see what happens. There is no refugee crisis right now," Dr. S Jaishankar told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

Sri Lanka crisis

The political doldrums for Sri Lanka became tenfold complex on Saturday after President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and newly-appointed PM Ranil Wickremesinghe announced their resignation, amid worsening civil protests. The capital city of Colombia was engulfed in chaos after protestors broke barricades and stormed Rajapaksa's residence on Saturday. Meanwhile, Rajapaksa is on the run with no information about his whereabouts, local media reports said.

Sri Lanka's opposition party is scheduled to meet today to decide on the formation of a new government. Yesterday, thousands of protesters descended to streets in the capital Colombo and breached security to storm into Rajapaksa’s fortified residence.