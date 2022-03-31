'Sonia Gandhi Defaming MGNREGA; PM Modi Brought It Into System': Union Min Giriraj Singh

Launching a counterattack on Congress leader Sonia Gandhi for her statements made on Thursday during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Union Minister Giriraj Singh lashed out at her saying that she is merely defaming the MGNREGA scheme, but it was PM Modi who gave it respect and brought it into the system. This came after Sonia Gandhi accused the ruling BJP government of cutting the budget allocations in the MGNREGA scheme which was launched during the Congress tenure in 2006.

Hitting out at Sonia Gandhi, Singh further said that the budget was only Rs 33,000 crore during 2013 and 2014, however, it has now been increased to 1 lakh crore and Rs 1.12 lakh crore during Prime Minister Modi’s tenure. Apart from that, the Union Minister also added that women's participation has also increased to 54%, while monitoring is also taking place.

Further reacting to Sonia Gandhi's remarks on the growing inflation in the country, Minister Giriraj Singh questioned the situation of inflation during the UPA regime. Stating that there is an atmosphere of war ongoing in the world, he said that Congress must see its face in the mirror first.

Sonia Gandhi hits out at the Centre over the MGNREGA scheme and inflation

Notably, the fierce remarks of the BJP leader came shortly after Sonia Gandhi during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha on Thursday made a scathing attack on the central government saying that the MGNREGA scheme which was launched by the Congress has been misused by the ruling BJP at the Centre. She further went on to accuse the Centre of reducing the budget allocations under the scheme.

"MGNREGA, which was mocked by several people a few years back has now provided timely help to crores of affected poor families during COVID and lockdown and has played a positive role in saving the government. Still, constant cuts are being made in the budgetary allocation for MGNREGA", she said.

I urge Central that proper allocation of Budget be done for MGNREGA, payment of wages be ensured for labourers within 15 days of work, in case of delay in payment compensation should be ensured legally & Annual Action Plan of states be determined without any delay: Sonia Gandhi pic.twitter.com/GLlNbzKWJg — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

Further making the allegations, the Congress chief placed three demands and urged the central government that proper allocation of Budget should be done for MGNREGA, followed by payment of wages to be ensured for labourers within 15 days of work. In case of a delay in payment, he said that compensation should be ensured legally and Annual Action Plan of states be determined without any delay.

Image: PTI/ANI