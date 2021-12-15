Sonia Gandhi Dials Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray; 'oppn Unity' On Agenda Post MVA Tussle

In a key development on Wednesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi talked to Shiv Sena president and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray over the phone. This comes a day after Sena MP Sanjay Raut participated in a meeting called by her to discuss the political situation in the country besides the latest developments in the Parliament. As per sources, she spoke to Thackeray about the need to unite the opposition.

This phone call assumes significance amid the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation denying Congress permission to hold a rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai on December 28 which was supposed to be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. While Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap had initially moved the Bombay High Court against the BMC's decision, he withdrew the plea before the hearing. Speaking to the media later, he revealed that Congress had decided to postpone the rally after holding discussions with senior party leaders owing to the Omicron threat.

Congress-Shiv Sena tiff in Maharashtra

Since the formation of the MVA government In the last few months, multiple Congress leaders including Balasaheb Thorat have expressed their concerns over their party being neglected in the coalition government. In May 2020, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had publicly stated that Congress was not the key decision-maker in Maharashtra. Congress has locked horns with Shiv Sena over numerous issues including the demand to rename Aurangabad. On various occasions, Congress has made it clear that it would not hesitate to quit the Maharashtra government if anyone speaks against its leadership.

While Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena does not have a formal alliance with the party in the rest of the country. In fact, the Sonia Gandhi-led party has also decided to go solo in the high-stakes Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation election due early next year. However, Shiv Sena has thrown its weight behind Congress as the latter faces an imminent challenge from TMC.