Sonia Gandhi Dials Mamata Banerjee, Asks Her To Attend Opposition Meeting In Bengaluru

In the face of continuous attacks from opposition parties over the West Bengal violence, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had initially cited her hand injury as a reason for not attending the opposition meeting. However, a phone call from Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi later, the Trinamool Congress chief has agreed to attend the meeting in Bangalore.

Sonia made the personal intervention on Friday, urging Mamata to come in person for the Bangalore meeting. After their conversation, the TMC chief finally relented to be present at the event.

The 24-party Opposition meet, aiming for a united front against BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, is scheduled on July 17-18 in Bengaluru. Sonia Gandhi will be present, along with top leaders from various parties. Notably, eight new parties, including KDMK and MDMK, former BJP allies, have pledged their support. Congress' Mallikarjun Kharge has also invited other prominent opposition leaders to participate in the meeting.

(This is a breaking copy. Further details are awaited)