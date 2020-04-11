Sonia Gandhi Directs Kamal Nath To Strongly Raise Issue Of MP Not Having Health Minister

Amid the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Friday directed former Chief Minister Kamal Nath to highlight the failures of Madhya Pradesh government in fighting COVID-19 as the State still does not have a Cabinet and a Health Minister to deal with the surging crisis. Gandhi passed the instructions during a meeting with all the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Presidents through video conference to review the COVID-19 situation in their respective States and discuss the measures to prevent its spread.

According to sources, Kamal Nath, the chief of Congress unit in Madhya Pradesh, briefed her about the COVID-19 situation and said that there was still no health minister in the State. He also informed that the Principal Secretary Health was found positive for coronavirus and the system was a complete failure right now.

Taking a serious note of these points, Gandhi asked Kamal Nath to raise this issue strongly. The meeting was also attended by the General Secretary in charge of Organisation, KC Venugopal. Sonia Gandhi praised the PCC chiefs who are carrying out good work. Speaking to the media, Delhi PCC chief Anil Chaudhry said, "Sonia Gandhi praised the relief work done by Delhi Congress."

She emphasised that in the light of the Supreme Court's order earlier this week related to testing, Congress workers must ensure that the same is complied with and every individual seeking a test, is administered one free of cost. The Congress party would also work to make sure that testing is made available rapidly in case the infection is suspected or in cases where an individual is likely to have been in contact with an infected person.

Gandhi expressed concern that there was still a huge shortage in the number of testing centres. She urged Congress State Presidents to work with stakeholders to devise innovative solutions to address this deficit. It may be noted that Madhya Pradesh's Indore is among the cities worst-hit by COVID-19 with 235 cases. 27 people, including two doctors, have lost their lives due to the infection. Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh has risen to 259.

Gandhi Makes 5 Suggestions To PM Modi

A day after PM Modi rallied all parties to fight the pandemic Coronavirus (COVID-19), Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has responded by writing a letter to the PM on Tuesday. In her letter, she has given 5-points suggesting how the Centre can tackle the economic stress and help the people amid an attack by the deadly Coronavirus. She has also supported the decision taken by the Union Cabinet to reduce salaries for Members of Parliament by 30 per cent.

In her 5 pointers, she has said that the Centre should impose a complete ban on media advertisements by Government and Public Sectors Undertakings (‘PSU’s).

Second, she has demanded the suspension of the ₹20,000 crores ‘Central Vista’ beautification.

Third, she has said that the 30% salary cut must be used for the economic safety of migrant workers, labourers, farmers, MSME’s and unorganised sector.

Fourth, she has demanded that all foreign visits including that of the President, the Prime Minister, Union Ministers, Chief Ministers, State Ministers, and Bureaucrats must be put on hold.

Fifth, citing transparency issues, she has said that all money under ‘PM Cares’ fund must be transferred to the ‘Prime Ministers National Relief Fund’ (‘PM-NRF’).

