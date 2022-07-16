'Sonia Gandhi Driving Force In Conspiracy To Defame PM Modi Over Gujarat Riots': BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Saturday, lashed out at the Congress after Gujarat Police made claims against the late Ahmed Patel's involvement to topple the then Chief Minister Narendra Modi's Gujarat government after the 2002 Godhra riots. While opposing activist Teesta Setalvad's bail in the sessions court on Friday, the Gujarat Police's SIT levelled grave allegations against her of being a part of a "larger conspiracy" carried out at the behest of late Congress leader Ahmed Patel to topple the BJP government in Gujarat after the Godhra riots.

'Sonia Gandhi the driving force behind conspiracy': BJP

While addressing a press conference, BJP's National spokesperson Sambit Patra stated that Congress tried to humiliate Narendra Modi in relation to the 2002 Gujarat riots but the truth is now coming out layer by layer. He alleged that Ahmed Patel was just a name and Congress President Sonia Gandhi was the driving force behind the conspiracy.

"Today in the affidavit it has come to the fore that the mastermind of the conspiracy was Ahmed Patel, former chief political advisor of Sonia Gandhi. Ahmed Patel is just a name, his boss Sonia Gandhi was the driving force behind all this. She attempted to malign image of Gujarat as well as Narendra Modi and was the architect of this entire conspiracy".

Patra further informed that Setalvad was made a member of the National Advisory Council and given a Padma Award at Sonia Gandhi’s behest. "SIT has constituted and presented an affidavit before the court in relation to Teesta Setalvad's case with 2 objectives. Firstly, the then government of Gujarat should be destabilized. And secondly, innocent people should be included in this conspiracy along with Narendra Modi Ji. This affidavit states that Teesta and her associates were not working for mankind but for a political motive," Patra said.

The BJP spokesperson further said that according to the SIT's affidavit, "money was provided for this work."

"Sonia Gandhi gave 30 lakh rupees to Teesta Setalvad as the first instalment. Ahmed Patel who is not with us today only delivered the cheque. After this no one knows how many crores of rupees Sonia Gandhi gave to Teesta Setalvad in a bid to humiliate and defame Narendra Modi and only to promote Rahul Gandhi," he said.

'Manufactured mischievous charges': Congress

However, Congress has strongly refuted the claims made by Gujarat Police against the late Ahmed Patel's involvement. AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh shared the official statement stating, "The Indian National Congress categorically refutes the mischievous charges manufactured against the late Sri Ahmed Patel. This is part of the Prime Minister's systematic strategy to absolve himself of any responsibility for the communal carnage unleashed when he was chief minister of Gujarat in 2022."

Hitting out at Prime Minister Modi, Jairam Ramesh said that his political vendetta machine does not even spare the deceased person (Ahmed Patel) since he is obviously unable and unavailable to refute such brazen lies. He accused SIT of dancing to the tunes of the Centre and called it a 'puppet investigative agency'.

(Image: BJP4India/Twitter/PTI)