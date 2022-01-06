Sonia Gandhi Forced To Accept Channi Govt's Breach Mistake Post Public Ire: Smriti Irani

After Congress president Sonia Gandhi sought a report from the Punjab Government on PM Modi's security breach, Union Minister Smriti Irani reacted to the development saying that the grand-old-party's conscience had arisen. Speaking to Republic TV, Smriti Irani said that the Congress party was forced to accept its mistake after witnessing the public outrage that had come forth post the shocking breach. However, Irani questioned if CM Charanjit Singh Channi was just being made a 'pawn', to wash off blame from the Gandhi family.

"Yesterday, PM Modi's security was breached and today their conscience has come back. Their conscience has arisen after they witnessed the national anger over how PM's security was put in danger by the Congress government. Be it temples, or any other public place, there was outrage and Sonia Gandhi ji has come forward today. At least she accepted that Congress was responsible for this. But what if a pawn was questioned, to wash off blame from the actions of the family?" asked Irani.

#LIVE | Congress witnessing country-wide outrage over PM Modi's security breach; Sonia Gandhi accepted Congress-led Punjab Govt's mistake: Smriti Irani condemns security breachhttps://t.co/6gl1Gkh3LH pic.twitter.com/z0MPDap1If — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022

Sonia Gandhi dials CM Channi

On Thursday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the phone asking for details of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach. Raising questions over the security lapses, she directed Channi to affix responsibility for the incident at the earliest, sources told Republic Media Network.

So far, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) has come forward to claim responsibility for blocking PM Modi's cavalcade. Union leader Surjit Singh Phool has claimed that his group was involved the blocking the road. He, however, said that when police informed them about PM Modi's arrival via road they thought it was the police's attempt to free the road and let BJP workers go to the rally site. BKU General Secretary Baldev Zira also made similar comments.

PM Modi was forced to postpone his Ferozepur rally on Wednesday afternoon after his security was compromised upon arriving in the state. At Ferozepur, an announcement was made on the stage that his visit is cancelled "due to some reason". It was then revealed that the PM's convoy was blocked by "protesters" for 15-20 mins. Moreover, the Punjab Government failed to deploy additional security as a part of the contingency plan. Owing to this, PM Modi was forced to travel back and fly out of the Bhatinda Airport. The Ministry of Home Affairs taking cognizance of this serious security lapse has sought a detailed report from the state government.