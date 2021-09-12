Sonia Gandhi Forms Telangana Cong's Political Affairs Panel; Manickam Tagore As Chairman

In a bid to ensure better coordination in operations in the state, President of the Indian National Congress (INC), Sonia Gandhi on Sunday formed the political affairs committee of the party's Telangana unit. Gandhi inducted Manickam Tagore as the chairman of the panel. Tagore is also the Congress' in-charge of the state.

Gandhi has inducted Mohammed Ali Shabbir as the convener of the committee. Prominent politicos from the state have been given a place in the panel. A Revanth Reddy is another member of the panel. He is also the Telangana Congress President. Senior leaders Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, V Hanumantha Rao, Ponnala Laxmaiah, K Jana Reddy and N Uttam Kumar Reddy have been included in the list.

Telangana's political affairs panel includes heavyweights

As per the Telangana Congress, T Jeevan Reddy, Renuka Choudhary, P Balram Naik, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, D Sridhar Babu, Poddem Veeraiah, Anasuya (Seethakka), and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy will also be members of the panel.

Besides, all state unit Congress presidents, working presidents, all chairpersons of committees approved by the All India Congress Committee, all AICC secretaries from Telangana, and all AICC secretaries of Telangana have also been included as members of the political affairs committee.

Congress reshuffles party position after controversy

It should be noted here that Congress had on July 7 this year recruited Revanth Reddy as the new chief of the Telangana Congress. This courted controversy in the camp after senior leader and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy pledged to never enter the party headquarters - Gandhi Bhavan in Nampally, Hyderabad.

Some party leaders even resigned from the party. Taking note of the 'note for vote' scam, Venkat Reddy, who was a strong contender for the post, alleged that the same process was followed during the appointment of Revanth Reddy as Congress chief in Telangana.

Reddy referred to the "note for vote" scam, in which Revanth Reddy is an accused. Revanth Reddy, back in 2015 when he was a member of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), was caught in a video clipping, aired in the media, bribing a nominated MLA to cast their vote in the 2015 elections in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Then TDP MLA Revanth Reddy was arrested by the police when he was offering Rs 50 Lakhs to the MLA and was later presented to the court and sent to jail.

Veteran Congress leader Venkat Reddy had also alleged that the Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore advocated Revanth Reddy in lieu of monetary gains.

(Image: PTI, ANI)