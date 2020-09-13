Sonia Gandhi Goes Abroad For Routine Checkup; Rahul Gandhi Travelling With Her: ANI

On Saturday night, Congress party sources informed that interim party president Sonia Gandhi has gone abroad for a routine checkup and her son Rahul Gandhi has accompanied her. As the Monsoon Session of the Parliament is set to begin on September 14, Congress sources said that both the leaders will attend after they return. The leaders have gone for a period of two weeks.

Earlier on July 30, Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in New Delhi, and was discharged after two days. The hospital authorities in a statement said that she was admitted for routine tests and investigations. Dr D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), SGRH, also added that her condition at the time of discharge was stable.

Congress party or the Gandhi family has not yet issued an official statement on the same.

(image from PTI)