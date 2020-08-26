Sonia Gandhi Hits Out At Modi Govt Over Non-payment Of GST Dues In Huddle With 7 State CMs

Two days after dodging another in-party crisis, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi reached out to BJP-opposed CMs, in an attempt to form a collective stand against the Centre pertaining to GST issues. Labelling Centre's refusal to pay GST compensation to the states as nothing short of a 'betrayal', Gandhi alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government at Centre continues to 'profiteer' from unilateral cesses. The Congress chief also discussed the issue of JEE and NEET exams being held amid COVID in the same meeting, however, she highlighted that the agenda was to have a collective opinion before the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

"In the meeting of the Standing Committee of Finance on August 11, 2020, the Finance Secretary clearly stated that the Central government is not in a position to pay their mandatory compensation of 14 per cent for the current year. This refusal to compensate the State is nothing short of betrayal on the part of the Narendra Modi government, betrayal of State governments and people of India," Gandhi expressed in the meeting with West Bengal, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chattisgarh, Puducherry and Jharkhand CMs on Tuesday.

'Finances are badly affected'

Furthermore, Gandhi highlighted, "GST compensation seems to be a big issue. GST compensation being paid to States on time according to laws passed by Parliament is crucial. But it is not happening. Dues have accumulated and finances of all the States are badly affected."

The Congress chief also added that the GST was enacted as an example of cooperative federalism and it came into existence because states agreed to forgo their constitutional powers of taxation in the larger national interest on the sole promise of compulsory GST compensation for a period five years. Alleging that the Central government continues to profiteer from unilateral cesses which are not shared with the states, Gandhi remarked that the finances of all states are 'badly affected'.

The Congress chief also voiced her criticism against the Environment Impact Assessment notification 2020, terming it as 'anti-democratic'. During the same interaction, she hit out at the National Education Policy, labelling it as a setback for 'progressive, secular and scientific values.' "Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students and exams are also being dealt with uncaringly," Gandhi said.

