Sonia Gandhi Holds 1st Meet With Congress Dissenters; Brainstorming Session In The Offing

On Saturday, interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi held the first meeting with dissenting leaders who had raised concerns about the functioning of the party. Speaking to the media, former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan stated that 30 leaders had deliberated on the path ahead for the party in a "constructive" atmosphere. Flanked by former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat and Congress treasurer Pawan Bansal, Chavan added that more such meetings will be held to strengthen the party.

Moreover, he revealed that a Chintan Shibir (brainstorming session) shall take place in Pachmarhi or Shimla. On this occasion, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also addressed the meeting. Reportedly, the fallout of the farmers' agitation and the strategy to be adopted by the party in this regard also came under discussion.

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan remarked, "This was the first meeting where 30 leaders of Congress met for strengthening and deciding the path ahead for the party. There will be more such meetings. Owing to COVID-19, there will be a Chintan Shibir in Panchmarhi or Shimla. More leaders will participate to discuss the issues raised to strengthen the party. Views will be given in writing. The discussion was held in a constructive atmosphere."

"Honourable Congress president Sonia Gandhi also addressed the meeting. Former president Rahul Gandhi also addressed the meet. Priyankaji also expressed her views. Senior leaders talked about the state of the party and gave good suggestions to strengthen it. The Congress president will take forward the suggestions," he added.

Congress leaders express dissent

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.

Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that the Rae Bareli MP will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened. But the concerns were reiterated by Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad after the loss in the Bihar Assembly election.

