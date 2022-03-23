Sonia Gandhi Holds Meeting With Himachal Cong Leaders, Says 'stay United For The Polls'

Following the Congress' catastrophic defeat in the five-state assembly elections, particularly the poll disaster in Punjab due to infighting, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has advised Himachal Pradesh leaders to avoid a Punjab-like situation in the state. The Congress party won only 18 of the 117 assembly seats in Punjab. Himachal Pradesh will be going for assembly polls later this year.

While meeting with top Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders to review poll preparations, Sonia Gandhi made a dig at the leaders, saying, "You're all sitting together right, but otherwise you don't even talk to each other," according to ANI. She underlined the need for unity and advised senior party leaders in the Hill state to avoid the Punjab-like scenario where top state leaders were fighting among themselves.

The meeting gathered a total of 25 politicians from the state, including the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla. Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Opposition leader Mukesh Agnihotri, former PCC president Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu were also present.

AAP's influence

The emergence of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was likewise a topic of discussion. The Congress was concerned that the AAP's big victory in Punjab might have an influence on neighbouring Himachal. However, AICC in-charge of Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla said, "AAP is not an issue in Himachal Pradesh. Only those people who will not get tickets from BJP or Congress will contest from AAP’s ticket."

The state party leaders after leaving the residence of Sonia Gandhi in Delhi told reporters, "AAP is not yet born in the state. First, it will have to learn to walk." The senior state leaders further added that the BJP was their main rival in Hill state.

Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders leave from the residence of party president Sonia Gandhi."We discussed over strengthening the party, as elections are approaching...AAP is not yet born in the state, first it will have to learn to walk. Our competition is with BJP," they said pic.twitter.com/PeGC4MlA27 — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Congress to try and repeat last year's bypolls success

The Grand Old Party had done fairly well in the bypoll that took place in Himachal Pradesh last year, winning the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three assembly seats. The party will try to repeat the success that they got last year in the forthcoming assembly elections.

The meeting also resolved that the party's success in the Mandi Lok Sabha seat and three other assembly seats will only be repeated if the party works together on a full-proof strategy to defeat the BJP.

After the demise of top leader Virbhadra Singh, Congress is experiencing a leadership vacuum in the state. There are many leaders trying to take the position of party’s face in the hilly state. The majority of the party's officials acknowledged that the party should prepare for the Assembly elections ahead of time, while only a minority wanted leadership changes before the elections.

The legislator expressed his discontent with state party president Kuldeep Singh Rathore's performance. Anand Sharma is being seen as a frontrunner for that post, however, being a part of G-23 might occur as a barrier for his candidature to lead the Congress in Himachal Pradesh.