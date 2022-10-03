Sonia Gandhi In Mysore, May Meet Congress Chief Aspirant Kharge & Join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Sonia Gandhi arrived in Mysuru on Monday to join the Karnataka leg of the purported 3,570 km Bharat Jodo Yatra. According to sources, Sonia Gandhi will head to Madikeri after meeting party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal.

After the foot march on Monday, Rahul Gandhi will head to Madikeri to join his mother. The Rae Bareli MP will take part in the yatra on Thursday when it resumes after two days break due to the Dussehra celebration on October 4 and 5.

Karnataka's #BharathAikyataYatre gains further strength with the arrival of Smt. Sonia Gandhi.

Accorded a warm welcome to her upon the arrival at Mysore Airport.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/MyPYdhRshe — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 3, 2022

It should be noted that Sonia Gandhi had not campaigned for Congress during the elections in the recent past due to health conditions. After a long time, she will participate in the party's public event where a large number of Congress workers are participating.

The Congress president, however, will only be present for a stage program and will not hold a foot march as her health condition doesn't permit it, sources said. Priyanka Gandhi will join the yatra on October 7.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra is a foot march undertaken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to revive the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The yatra will cover 3,570 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

'Nothing can stop us to unite India': Rain-soaked Rahul Gandhi at Mysuru rally

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday addressed party workers amid heavy rains and stated that nothing can "stop us to unite the country" through the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Soon after the Congress leader arrived in Mysuru for a public meeting, a sudden shower appeared. The Wayanad MP, however, decided to continue his speech as the crowd raised pro-Congress slogans.

No excuses. Only passion.



There is no hurdle big enough to stop #BharatJodoYatra from achieving its goal. pic.twitter.com/puKgKeVZ1E — Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2022

"This journey will continue from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and will not stop. It is raining, but the showers have not stopped this yatra. Heat, storm, cold can't stop this yatra...No matter how much hate and violence the BJP spreads, this yatra will achieve its goal and will unite people," Gandhi told the gathering.