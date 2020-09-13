Sonia Gandhi Makes Organisational Changes In Congress; Begins Process To 'elect' Successor

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has made organisational changes after the party's working committee’s consented and initiated the process of election for next party president by forming an election authority.

When asked about the internal changes made by Gandhi and the subsequent statements issued by some leaders who had written to her seeking party reforms, Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he did not come across any statement by Congress leaders on the issue.

READ | Cong Leader Refutes Ghulam Nabi's Removal As Gen Secy; Says 'he's Well Respected In Party'

Speaking on whether the organisational changes were influenced by Rahul Gandhi, Surjewala said that Gandhi was unanimously elected in an All India Congress Committee session, but after the 2019 verdict, he chose to take moral responsibility and resigned.

“Crores and crores of Congress workers and unanimously all leaders including the ones that you mentioned in the meeting of the CWC expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and in fact some of them urged him to take over as Congress president,” he said at an online press conference.

READ | Mallikarjun Kharge Welcomes CWC Reshuffle, Lauds Surjewala On Being Karnataka Incharge

'Congress in unison'

Surjewala said Congress president Sonia Gandhi has constituted an election authority and has set the process of election of the party president in motion. Surjewala said that the party members are working towards the single-minded goal to fight Modi government and its ‘anti-people’ policies, “like Arjuna aimed at the eye of the fish”.

The party spokesperson further said the Congress Working Committee had decided that Sonia Gandhi should make fresh organisational changes, based on which changes were made.

“A lot of new people have got a chance, many old people of the party have got a chance, a lot of colleagues who were already there have got more strength to continue serving,” he said.

READ | Sonia Gandhi Goes Abroad For Routine Checkup; Rahul Gandhi Travelling With Her: ANI

READ | Congress Chief Rejigs Key Committees Including CWC; Dissenter Azad Removed As General Secy

(With inputs from PTI)