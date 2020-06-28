'Sonia Gandhi Invited In Place Of Indian PM For Olympics In 2008,' BJP MP Shares Report

As reports of the Congress leadership having close ties with China surfaced, BJP MP from Karnataka Shobha Karandlaje shared a clipping of a news article from 2008, revealing that Beijing, which hosted the Olympics that year did not invite the then Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for the event, but in turn invited Congress President Sonia Gandhi.

The news report tweeted by the BJP MP highlights the close personal relationship between the Congress party and the CPC. It is only solidified by the fact that then Chinese President Hu Jintao met Sonia Gandhi to sign the MoU, which has been the cause of much discourse, on a day that 70 heads of state from across the world were arriving in Beijing for the 2008 Olympics.

As per reports, the MoU reportedly pertained to exchanging high-level information and cooperation between Congress and the CPC besides providing the two parties with the "opportunity to consult each other on important bilateral, regional and international developments”.

The BJP MP called these 'perks and powers' enjoyed by the Gandhi family 'a mockery' of the democratic system asking the Congress party how they could enjoy the privileges that were meant for the Indian Prime Minister.

#SoniaGandhi attended the Beijing Olympics instead of then PM Manmohan Singh!



Always the Gandhi family wanted to enjoy Power & Perks, that is meant for the PM!



This wasn't just a mockery of the Office of the Prime Minister, but a subversion of India's democratic system & ethos. pic.twitter.com/39ChS7RmN3 — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 28, 2020

China's Donation To RGF

Moreover, the BJP has also highlighted that the Congress-backed Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF) had received a donation of Rs.90 lakh from the Chinese Embassy in India in 2006-07. While Congress president Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson of the trust, senior party leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Dr.Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra serve as trustees.

Yesterday, BJP president JP Nadda shared documents to show that the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund money had been donated to the RGF. Terming this as a "brazen fraud", Nadda contended that one family's hunger for wealth had cost India immensely.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday admitted that funds from PM National Relief Fund were diverted to Congress-backed RGF. Taking to Twitter, Chidambaram claimed that Rs 20 lakhs received by RGF from the PM National Relief Fund in 2005 was utilised in tsunami relief work in Andaman & Nicobar.

