Delhi Violence: Sonia Gandhi-led Congress Delegation Calls On President, Submit Memorandum

Amid the ongoing communal tensions in North-East Delhi, a Congress party delegation headed by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and interim Congress President Sonia Gandhi met President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday.

Delhi: Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, and other senior party leaders leave from Rashtrapati Bhavan after submitting a memorandum to President Kovind on #DelhiViolence. pic.twitter.com/TVEeWZZR4b — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

Post the delegation's meeting with the President, Sonia Gandhi interacted with the media and informed about the delegation submitting a memorandum to the President. She also stated that the party was fairly satisfied with the President's response.

Reiterating the party's demand for Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation, Sonia Gandhi said, "We call upon you (President) to ensure that life, liberty, and property of citizens are preserved. We also reiterate that you should immediately call for the removal of the Home Minister for his inability to contain violence."

"We called upon President to suggest to him that what has happened in the last 4 days in Delhi is a matter of great concern and a matter of national shame in which at least 34 people have died and 200 people are injured, it is a reflection on the total failure of Central Government," former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh stated.

The Congress party delegation that called on President Kovind included senior Congress leaders like, P Chidambaram, Ahmed Patel, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Randeep Surjewala and Mallikarjun Kharge.

While addressing the press conference, Sonia Gandhi called the ongoing violence in North-East Delhi a 'pre-planned conspiracy' and accused the Centre of allowing it to happen. In pursuance of this, the UPA Chairperson demanded Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

"Congress Working Committee believes that Home Minister and Central Government is responsible. Home Minister should tender his resignation with immediate effect," she said, also going on to criticise the Kejriwal-led AAP government.

Violence broke out in several areas in north-east Delhi, on Sunday evening. Clashes began between pro-CAA and anti-CAA groups as both resorted to stone-pelting. The situation deteriorated even as Delhi Police was present at the spot. Amid the rampant violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah met on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials also participated in the meeting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged the people of Delhi to maintain calm and brotherhood and reviewed the current situation.

Subsequently, the Delhi borders were sealed. The Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, on Tuesday night, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North East in Seelampur to review the security situation. As per official records, the death toll for the violence on Delhi street has risen to 20 while 189 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

