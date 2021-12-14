Sonia Gandhi Meets Oppn Leaders From NCP, NC To Formulate Joint Strategy In Parliament

Congress President Sonia Gandhi met the opposition leaders on Tuesday to ponder over a united strategy in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. The Congress top brass met with the leaders of Shiv Sena, NCP, DMK & National Conference to evolve a joint strategy for the ongoing winter session of the Parliament.

As per PTI, Sonia Gandhi held discussions with National Conference patron Farooq Abdullah, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut & DMK’s T R Baalu at her residence. Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi & leader of the opposition in the House, Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge were in attendance during the meeting.

Sonia Gandhi meets opposition members to deliberate united strategy in Parliament

The meeting was held to pose a stronger opposition in the parliament where the NDA government currently holds a brute majority. As per PTI sources, more such meetings can take place in the coming days to unite all regional opposition parties. Sonia Gandhi had invited Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, according to PTI sources. Both sent out their respective leaders, Raut and Baalu.

This comes in as the 12 suspended opposition leaders have been conducting a sit-in protest outside the parliament, against their revocation from the Upper House.

Farooq Abdullah asks Prahlad Joshi to go to Pak on his ‘settle there’ remark

While speaking to the press, the NCP leader Farooq Abdullah told reporters after meeting Sonia Gandhi that a meeting was held with opposition members, and we discussed the issues about the whole country. “In the meeting, we talked about how we could all work together and move ahead. Our aim is how we can get together, we can save the country by making mutual consent.”

Responding to Union Minister Prahlad Joshi’s remark asking the National Conference leader to ‘settle in Pakistan,’ Abdullah said, “While I think he( Joshi) should go there(Pakistan).”

Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Tuesday slammed former Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah over his comment that India should talk to Pakistan and said that the latter must settle there."He has said many times that India should talk to Pakistan. If he likes Pakistan so much, then he should settle there," Joshi told ANI.

Earlier on Tuesday, opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha marched from the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex to Vijay Chowk, with Rahul Gandhi claiming that 'the Opposition is not permitted to discuss problems in Parliament, which is now just a building and a museum.'

“Wherever the Opposition is trying to raise issues, they are suppressed. The government does not allow us to raise issues. This is the murder of democracy. We want to raise issues against the government, but we are not allowed to do so,” he told reporters.

