Sonia Gandhi Meets Top Brass, Prashant Kishor; Future Course For Congress Discussed

A meeting was held at Congress President Sonia Gandhi's residence at Janpath 10 on Monday with senior Congress leaders in attendance. As per sources, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Mukul Wasnik, Randeep Singh Surjewala, KC Venugopal, and Ambika Soni were present during the meeting which was convened to discuss 'party communication'.

Apart from Congress leaders, the meeting also saw poll strategist and Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC) founder Prashant Kishore in attendance. Strategy regarding the future course of action of the Congress party, how to bring the leadership together, and what exactly should be the message to the cadre of togetherness in view of upcoming elections were discussed, as per sources.

Prashant Kishor to get 'big role' in Congress

Earlier, Republic Media Network had reported how Prashant Kishor is in talks with Congress and is expected to get a 'major role' in the Gujarat Elections. In the past, Prashant Kishor has worked with the Congress party for the 2017 Punjab Assembly Election. While the poll strategist was tasked with Congress' election campaign for the 2022 polls, he resigned from this post on August 5 citing that he wanted to take a 'temporary break' from an active role in public life.

Notably, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti also reached the residence of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi when the meeting was underway on Monday. It is likely that talks could have also been held on the Opposition parties' attempts to unite against the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

The development comes days after leaders of 13 Opposition parties issued a joint statement on the recent incidents of 'hate speech and communal violence'. Expressing concerns over the 'PM's silence', they claimed that issues relating to food, dress, faith, festivals, and language are being used by the ruling establishment to 'polarise' society. According to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, a conference of non-BJP CMs will soon take place in Mumbai to discuss prevailing issues like unemployment, inflation, the 'misuse' of Central probe agencies, and attempts to create communal discord.

