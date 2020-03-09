Sonia Gandhi Miffed With CM Kamal Nath Amid Congress MP MLAs' Flux: Sources

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, sources on Monday have reported that Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi is allegedly miffed with Madhya Pradesh Chief minister Kanal Nath. Sources further reported that Kamal Nath had a telephonic conversation with his party chief and is hoping to meet her in the national capital, but has received no confirmation of the time of their meeting yet.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior leader of the state's ruling party said that the Congress-led Madhya Pradesh government will expand its Cabinet soon. The Congress recently alleged that the BJP "abducted" 14 MLAs to bring down the Kamal Nath government in the state.

"We are going to expand the state Cabinet shortly. There is no threat to the government now as the BJP 'money bag operation' has failed," a senior Congress leader said.

Emergency meeting

Earlier on Sunday, an emergency meeting was called by Chief Minister Kamal Nath at his residence. MLA Bisahulal Singh, who had gone "missing" was also a part of the meeting which included many state ministers. Earlier in the day, he was seen leaving for Bhopal from Bengaluru with Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Surendra Singh Baghel.

A missing person complaint about Congress MLA Bisahulal Singh was registered at TT Nagar police station in Bhopal on Thursday. The elected member of the state Legislative Assembly from Anuppur, Bisahulal Singh is one of the eight legislators who had been missing for the past week.

Fast-paced developments in MP Politics

According to sources, out of the four missing MLAs, two MLAs -- Surendra Singh Shera and Bisahulal Singh -- are back. Sources say that two Congress MLAs -- Hardeep Singh Dang and Raghuraj Kansana are still missing.

On Friday, Hardeep Singh Dang, the MLA from Suwasra, was reported to have sent his resignation letter, accusing the Congress of factionalism and corruption. However, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati said Dang had not submitted the resignation to him in person, and that appropriate steps would be taken once it was done.

In the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the BJP has 107. Out of the rest of the seats, the BSP has two and the Samajwadi Party has one. Four are Independent MLAs, while two seats are currently vacant.

