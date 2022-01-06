Sonia Gandhi Speaks To Punjab CM Channi About PM Modi's Security Breach: Sources

All India Congress Committee president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday spoke to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi over the phone regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security breach. She also questioned about the security lapses during PM Modi's Punjab visit on Wednesday, sources told Republic Media Network.

The Prime Minister's cavalcade was stranded for around 15-20 minutes atop a flyover in Bathinda while en route to Ferozepur for a joint address by BJP-PLC-SAD(D). Following this, PM Modi returned back to Bhatinda airport and then to Delhi.

WATCH | Sonia Gandhi speaks to Punjab CM Charanjit Channi over security breach of PM Modi; questions about security lapses during PM's visit to Punjab, as per sources



Tune in for more details: https://t.co/oefJxIhn1D pic.twitter.com/VCqTXK5gQL — Republic (@republic) January 6, 2022

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Krantikari) Surjit Singh Phool revealed that his union was involved the blocking the road. He, however, said that when police informed them about PM Modi's arrival via road they thought it was the police's attempt to free the road and let BJP workers go to the rally site. BKU General Secretary Baldev Zira also made similar comments.

Meanwhile, Punjab CM has denied any security lapse or political motive behind the episode and said that his government is ready for an inquiry. The Congress has also constituted a two-member high-level committee to conduct a "thorough" probe into lapses into PM Modi's visit to Ferozepur.

PM Modi security breach: Congress calls it 'failure' of Centre

Earlier in the day, Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that the "major security lapse" due to protest, was a "failure" of the Centre. "It is the failure of the Centre which is armed with Special Protection Group, Intelligence Bureau and other central agencies," he said.

Some Congress leaders, including Randeep Surjewala and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, alleged that PM Modi skipped the Ferozepur rally due to low attendance.

The BJP, however, attacking the Channi government, raised some serious questions. BJP's Punjab President Ashwani Sharma asked Congress who leaked the information about PM's route. He also asked why the Chief Secretary or Director General of Police (DGP) was not present with the Prime Minister.