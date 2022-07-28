Sonia Gandhi Reacts To Adhir Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' Remark; 'he Already Apologised'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi was confronted over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's shocking 'Rastrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. Speaking to ANI, Sonia Gandhi reacted to the controversy and said that he had 'already apologised' for the statement. "He has already apologised," said the Congress President.

Amid the controversy, an urgent meeting of senior party leaders has been called by Sonia Gandhi in the CPP office. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is at the hub of the controversy, are expected to join the meeting. Notably, Chowdhary has requested Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to give him a chance to speak on the floor of the House on the allegations made against him over his statement. He has presented a letter on this to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, the BJP is demanding an apology from the Congress President over the insult. Fiery retorts were issued by Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman in the Rajya Sabha and Smriti Irani in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

"Sonia Gandhi, you sanctioned the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu. Sonia Ji sanctioned humiliation of a woman in the highest constitutional post," said Smriti Irani. Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman added, "It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country."

Notably, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was present in the House before it was adjourned till 12 noon.

'No question of apologising': Adhir Ranjan

Amid the controversy, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury attempted to issue a justification and claimed that it was a 'slip of tongue'. The leader, however, categorically refused to apologise for his deplorable remark.

"There is no question of apologising to BJP. Who is BJP? I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni'. I was looking for the reporter. First I said Rashtrapati, and then in same line Rashtrapatni. Why apologise, it was a mistake? For the last 2 days, we were marching and we were asked where do you want to go. I said it, again and again, we want to go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet Rashtrapati, and then I said Rashtrapatni. The reporter left immediately, I tried to look for him but he had left," said the Congress MP.

He added, "I just said this once, just one mistake by default. The ruling party in a deliberate design trying to make mountain out of a molehill. Now if you want to hang me for it, then you can."