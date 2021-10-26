Sonia Gandhi Red Flags Congress' Communication Strategy; Calls For 'discipline & Unity'

In a strong message to G-23 leaders, Congress president Sonia Gandhi stressed that the strengthening of the organization must override personal ambitions. She was delivering her opening remarks at a meeting of general secretaries, in-charges and PCC presidents on Tuesday. The Congress membership programme and the upcoming Assembly elections to the states of Punjab, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa came up for discussion. Gandhi called for organising more training programmes for Congress workers and asked the party to prep up for the organizational elections.

Expressing concern over the party's communication strategy, Sonia Gandhi opined, "We must fight the diabolical campaign of BJP/RSS ideologically. We must do so with conviction and expose their lies before the people if we are to win this battle. The AICC releases important and detailed statements almost every day on issues facing the nation. But it is my experience that they do not percolate down to our grass root cadres at the block and district level. There are policy issues on which I find a lack of clarity and cohesion even amongst our state-level leaders."

Arguing the need to train Congress workers to take on the onslaught of "malicious disinformation campaigns" allegedly at the behest of BJP, she accused the Modi government of undermining the core values of the Constitution. As far as the election campaign is concerned, the Congress president stated that it must be based on concrete policies based on discussions. She added, "I would like to re-emphasise the paramount need for discipline and unity. What should matter to each and every one of us is the strengthening of the organization. This must override personal ambitions. In this lies both personal and collective success".

Opening remarks by Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at a meeting of General Secretaries, In-charges & PCC Presidents in AICC HQ. pic.twitter.com/Z7c6q5SfRX — Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2021

Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi and Shri @RahulGandhi preside over a meeting of General Secretaries, Incharges & PCC Presidents at AICC HQ. pic.twitter.com/dPPi0iFXDr — Congress (@INCIndia) October 26, 2021

Leadership crisis in Congress

Following a series of defeats in state elections combined with the disastrous performance of Congress in the 2019 General elections, Rahul Gandhi announced his decision to step down. Sonia Gandhi has been holding interim charge of Congress since August 2019 after attempts to persuade the Wayanad MP to take back his resignation failed. In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders had observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers.

The letter mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters and conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee. Addressing a press briefing on September 29 amid the party's mishandling of the situation in Punjab, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal remarked, "In our party, there is no president so we don't know who is making these decisions. We know and yet we don't know".