Sonia Gandhi Salutes Galwan Martyrs One Year On; Claims 'disengagement In China's Favour'

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute on behalf of the Congress party and remembered the sacrifice of 20 brave Indian martyrs on the first anniversary of the Galwan Valley clash with China. On June 15, last year, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred in a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. Taking to Indian National Congress's official Twitter page, the Congress President shared a letter and remembered the martyred soldier's supreme sacrifice.

"As we approach the first anniversary of the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment in the confrontation with PLA troops of China on the night of June 14-15, 2020, the Congress party joins a grateful nation in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice", the letter read.

As we approach the 1st anniversary of the tragic loss of 20 brave soldiers of the Bihar Regiment, including their commanding officer, in the confrontation with PLA troops of China, Congress joins a grateful nation in remembrance of their supreme sacrifice.



'Waited for a year but no clarity': Sonia Gandhi on Galwan Valley clash

The letter further claimed that the party has patiently waited for the government to come clean and inform the Nation about the circumstances in which the unprecedented incident happened and reassure the people that the sacrifice of our brave jawans was not in vain. However, the Congress Party reiterated its concern that no clarity is yet available and the Prime Minister's last word on the subject a year ago was that no transgression had occurred.

"We have repeatedly sought details of the episode in the light of the PM's statement, as well as details of what progress has been made towards restoring the status quo ante prior to April 2020. The disengagement agreement with China appears to have worked entirely to India's disadvantage so far". stated the letter.

Sonia Gandhi added that the Congress Party request the government to take the Nation into confidence and ensure that their performance is worthy of the commitment of our soldiers who are standing bravely and resolutely at the borders

Homage Paid To Martyrs

The Indian Army's Fire and Fury corps paid homage to the soldiers martyred during the Galwan face-off. A statement issued by PRO Defence, Srinagar said in the face of unprecedented Chinese aggression, 20 Indian soldiers laid down their lives defending our land and inflicted heavy casualties on the PLA. It further informed that in a solemn ceremony, Major General Akash Kaushik, COS, Fire and Fury Corps, laid a wreath at the iconic War Memorial in Leh on the occasion.

Maj Gen Akash Kaushik, Officiating GOC #FireandFuryCorps laid a wreath at #Leh War Memorial & paid homage to #Bravehearts who laid down their lives at #Galwan on 15 Jun 2020 while fighting for the #Nation.

