'Sonia Gandhi Should've Been PM In 2004, Congress Can't Grow Under Rahul': Ramdas Athawale

Sonia Gandhi should have become the Prime Minister when Congress was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2004, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said on Saturday. Addressing a press conference, Athawale reckoned if Indian-origin Kamala Harris could become the Vice President of the United States, Sonia Gandhi could have assumed the post of the PM of India as well.

He also claimed that had Sharad Pawar been made the Prime Minister during the two crucial UPA terms, Congress might not have been decimated from power as it was today. Casting aspersions on the future of Congress under Rahul Gandhi, the Union Minister remarked that the party could not grow under his leadership.

"When Sonia Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha, I had proposed to the UPA that she should be made the prime minister. When Congress was in majority, she was the capable candidate to come to power. But now, the party cannot grow under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"If Sharad Pawar had been made the prime minister instead of Manmohan Singh earlier, then the condition of Congress would not have been so bad. The party had insulted Pawar many times," Athawale added.

Ramdas Athawale suggests a coalition between BJP, Shiv Sena & RPI

Talking about the current power-sharing status in Maharashtra, the RPI minister suggested that Pawar and BJP join forces along with the RPI for a coalition government in the state. He also extended the proposal of alliance towards Shiv Sena, saying that he could take over the post of the CM if BJP and Sena could not reach a power-sharing agreement.

"Nowadays Shiv Sena is being targetted by Congress, so the party can form a coalition with my party. Following this, Uddhav Thackeray and Fadnavis can assume the post of chief minister for 2.5 years each. If they both do not agree, then I can become the chief minister," Athawale said.

