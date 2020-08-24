Sonia Gandhi Strikes Reconciliatory Tone; Assures 'no Ill-will Towards Dissenters'

As per sources, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi admitted that she was hurt because of the dissenting letter by 23 senior party functionaries. In her closing remarks at the Congress Working Committee meeting, she adopted a reconciliatory tone and said that all party leaders should work together. She clarified that she held no ill will against her colleagues who wrote the letter. Some of the prominent leaders who signed the letter include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Shashi Tharoor, Jitin Prasada, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Prithviraj Chavan, PJ Kurian, Renuka Chaudhary, and Milind Deora.

They observed that the uncertainty over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival.

Read: BJP Issues First Response On Sonia Gandhi Retaining Cong Chief Post, Say ‘this Is The SOP’

War of words at CWC meeting

At the beginning of the CWC meeting, interim president Sonia Gandhi offered to resign. However, former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh and ex-Defence Minister urged her to continue as president of the Congress party. Speaking at the meeting, Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi lamented that the dissenting letter had been sent at a time when his mother was in the hospital. Thereafter, he reportedly accused the signatories to the letter of colluding with BJP.

4 senior Congress leaders logged off from the CWC meeting in protest against the former party president's remarks. Sources revealed that Rahul Gandhi's camp has said that the details of the letter should not have been released to the media. It has also been alleged that the 23 dissenting members “betrayed” Congress by going to the media. After Ghulam Nabi Azad and Kapil Azad objected to Gandhi's allegation, Congress went into damage control mode. According to sources, the Wayanad MP spoke to Sibal after which the latter decided to withdraw his tweet.

Finally, the CWC decided that Gandhi will continue as the interim president at least till the next AICC session is convened. Speaking to the media, Congress leader PL Punia hinted at the possibility of the new party chief being elected within the next 6 months. Punia mentioned that the members expressed faith in the Rae Bareli MP and Rahul Gandhi.

Read: CWC Meet Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi Continues As Congress Chief Till Elections In 6 Months