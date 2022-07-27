Sonia Gandhi Summoned For 3rd Round Of Questioning In National Herald Case Today

In a key development in the National Herald Case, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has been summoned for the third time by the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, July 27.

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi for over six hours on the second day of her appearance in connection with a money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper. The 75-year-old has been asked to appear again on Wednesday, officials said. She left the agency’s office in central Delhi just before 7 pm on Tuesday after recording her statement.

In the second round of interrogation on Tuesday, Congress leaders staged massive protests across the country in the name of 'Satyagraha'.

Senior Congress leaders detained by Police

Scores of Congress MPs were seen marching from Gandhi Statue in the Parliament premises towards Vijay Chowk. Several MPs of the party were detained by the Police Ranjeet Ranjan, KC Venugopal, Manickam Tagore, Imran Pratapgarhi, K Suresh and others were detained.

The former Congress President sat on the road attacking the BJP-led Centre for police action. Later, he was detained for violating Section 144 imposed in the national capital.

Gandhi Scion hits out at Central govt for 'dictatorship'

Hitting out at the central government for “dictatorship”, the Gandhi scion said, "All Congress MPs came here to protest. They talked about inflation and unemployment. They (Police) are not allowing us to sit here. Discussions are not allowed inside (the Parliament) and here they are arresting us."

“India is a police state, Modi is a king,” Rahul added while speaking to the media. Notably, the Delhi Police had denied permission to the Party and its workers to stage a protest at Rajghat on Tuesday.

On the other hand, Congress women activists on Tuesday staged a big 'black balloon' march outside the AICC HQ before Sonia Gandhi's appearance at the ED in the National Herald case.

Sonia Gandhi interrogated in National Herald Scam Case

Sources also informed that Sonia Gandhi produced multiple documents before the ED officials but they were not satisfied with the responses. She was asked routine questions about the National Herald case including the alleged transfer of Rs 90 crore from Associated Journals Ltd to Young India.

The Congress MP was also asked how Young India acquired power from AJL and gave loans to pay employee salaries, share-holding of AJL, evidence to prove a loan of Rs 90 crore was given to AJL, etc. As per sources, she was found not clued in about the transactions.

Meanwhile, Republic accessed documents of the ED, which "proved from the investigation by the Income Tax Department that top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have fraudulently taken over commercial immovable properties worth of more than Rs.800 crore of the Associated Journals Ltd. by incorporating Young Indian having a share capital of Rs.50,000 and by taking Hawala entry of Rs.1 crore from a shell company of Kolkata. It is surprising to note that the whole process of the takeover of commercial property of the AJL was completed within three months from the date of incorporation of M/S YI without paying taxes and stamp duty."

"The Income Tax Department has levied a tax of Rs.249.15 crore for the benefit of Rs.414.40 crore accrued to the Gandhi family through this fraudulent transaction," the documents said.