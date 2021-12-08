Attacking the Centre over its ignorant behaviour towards the people, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi lashed out at the government for being insensitive towards the farmers and the common people. Gandhi who was speaking at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting on Wednesday also asked party MPs to honour the farmers who have sacrificed their lives during the protest against the three controversial farm laws.

At the meeting, she said, "Let's honour the 700 farmers who have sacrificed their lives during the year-long protest, while the Modi government is being insensitive towards the people and the farmers. The rise in prices of essential commodities is also burning the monthly budget of every family."

She further added that Congress will insist on discussions regarding the challenges in the agricultural sector in the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. Apart from that, Sonia Gandhi has also called for a full-fledged discussion on the border tensions and India's ties with its neighbouring countries. Speaking on the Nagaland issue, the Congress President criticised the Centre for not taking adequate steps and sought better measures for preventing the recurrence of such incidents.

कांग्रेस अध्यक्षा श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी जी की अध्यक्षता में संसद के सेंट्रल हॉल में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल की बैठक में शहीद किसानों, निलंबित सांसदों सहित कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा हुई।



सोनिया गांधी जी के नेतृत्व में कांग्रेस संसद में जनता के हर हित पर आवाज उठाने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। pic.twitter.com/wZmZRzvnjV — Congress (@INCIndia) December 8, 2021

Among other points, Sonia Gandhi also spoke on the recent suspension of 12 opposition MPs from the Parliament and called it "outrageous and unprecedented", stating that it violates both the constitutional rights and rules.

Further speaking on the ongoing pandemic situation, Gandhi also insisted on intensifying the vaccination coverage by covering at least 60% population with both doses of vaccines.

Congress parliamentary party meeting comes amid protests by opposition MPs

Earlier in the day, Congress President Sonia Gandhi along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and many other party officials and leaders arrived at the Parliament for the CPP meeting. The meeting came in view of the recent protests by the opposition parties over the suspension of MPs from the Rajya Sabha.

Meanwhile, the opposition parties continuing their protests will stage a sit-in protest in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament premises.



Image: Twitter/@INCIndia