Sonia Gandhi Tests Positive For COVID-19 Ahead Of ED Summon In National Herald Case

In a massive development, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday evening. This comes a few days ahead of Enforcement Directorate (ED) summons in which Sonia Gandhi and former party head Rahul Gandhi have been asked to appear for questioning in money laundering in the National Herald case on June 8.

Congress leader and spokesperson Randeep Surjewala informed that the Sonia met many party leaders in the last few days. Apart from her, many other leaders have also tested COVID positive. The party president is exhibiting mild symptoms with fever and has isolated herself, he added. Surjewala further informed that Sonia Gandhi has told him that she will appear in front of ED on June 8

As per sources, Priyanka Gandhi also came in contact with her, after which, she returned from Lucknow to Delhi.

ED summons Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case

In 2013, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy filed a private criminal complaint wherein he accused Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi and several others of ‘misappropriating’ assets of Associated Journals worth over Rs 2,000 crore’ by ‘paying just Rs 50 lakh’. In December 2015, both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi got bail by furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 each and a surety after the court ruled out apprehension that they will flee the country.

ED has registered a fresh case against the Gandhi duo under the criminal provisions of PMLA after a trial court took cognizance of an Income Tax Department probe against Young Indian. Earlier in April, the agency also questioned senior Congress leaders Pawan Bansal and Mallikarjun Kharge in the case.

Furthermore, Sonia Gandhi has been asked to appear before ED on June 8, while Rahul Gandhi was asked to appear on Thursday, however, he sought postponement of the date as he would be abroad till June 5.

(Image: PTI)