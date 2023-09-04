Sonia Gandhi to chair Congress Parliamentary meet to plan for Parliament special session

Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi will convene a meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Strategy Group on Tuesday, September 5, to strategies the plan for the special session of the Parliament, scheduled from September 18 to 22.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also called a meeting of lawmakers of the newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or I.N.D.I.A. to discuss the joint strategy for the five-day special session of the Parliament.

The special session called by the Union government will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately. The Lok Sabha Secretariat in an official bulletin said, "Members are informed that the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, the 18th of September 2023."

The Parliament special session was called amid preparations by the political parties for the year-end state assembly and 2024 Lok Sabha polls. It has sparked outrage in the opposition circles with many lashing out at the ruling BJP government. With the agenda of the special session remaining unclear, the opposition lawmakers have sought a discussion on a slew of issues.

While remarking on the session, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said, "We have heard that PM Modi wants to have a discussion on China invading Ladakh and the Manipur issue. China has published a new map showing Ladakh as its territory. If PM Modi is devastated by the map that was published by China in which Arunachal Pradesh's and Ladakh's land of India was shown and wants to discuss it then we welcome it."

'One nation, one poll' Bill on cards?

Adding fuel to the heat in opposition circles, the Centre formed an eight-member panel with former president Ram Nath Kovind as its head to examine and explore ways to hold simultaneous elections in India, a day after it announced a special session of the Parliament. The Centre, however, remained tight-lipped on the matter to be taken during the special session.

The panel comprises former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Chairman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. Later, Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decided to retract from the panel.