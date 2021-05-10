Sonia Gandhi To Form Small Group To Study Poll Debacle; President Election Schedule Ready

Speaking at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Monday, party president Sonia Gandhi revealed her intent to set up a small panel to study the Assembly election debacle. While it drew a blank in West Bengal, Congress failed to prevent the BJP government from coming back to power in Assam despite forging a formidable alliance of opposition parties. Though it managed to be a part of the winning alliance led by DMK in Tamil Nadu, it suffered a huge setback in Kerala as the LDF became the first incumbent government in the state after 40 years to retain power.

In another embarrassment to the Sonia Gandhi-led party, it could bag only two seats in Puducherry as against that of BJP that won 6 seats. The Rae Bareli MP stated, "To say that we are deeply disappointed is an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly". She added, "These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look at the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons".

Thereafter, she asked the general secretaries of the poll-bound states of Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and West Bengal to make their presentations on the reasons for the party's poor performance. She also announced that the process for electing a new Congress president would be completed by end of June. The schedule in this regard would be read out by Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal after the culmination of discussions on all other issues. On this occasion, she also delved into the COVID-19 situation and called for rapidly expanding the vaccination coverage.

The most important need is to rapidly expand vaccination coverage & ensure that no eligible citizen gets left out. INC stands prepared to work with the Union government in this most important and urgent of tasks: Congress President Smt. Sonia Gandhi at CWC meeting#COVID19India pic.twitter.com/beqZb55Rwd — Congress (@INCIndia) May 10, 2021

Turmoil in Congress

In a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi on August 23, 2020, 23 senior party leaders observed that the uncertainly over the leadership and the drift in the party have weakened Congress and demoralized the workers. The letter reportedly mentioned many suggestions such as the need for a full-time leadership available at the national and state headquarters, conducting elections at all levels including the Congress Working Committee and state level, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism to guide the party's revival. Despite the high-octane drama at the CWC meeting, it was decided that the Rae Bareli MP will continue as the interim president at least until the next AICC session is convened.

But the concerns were reiterated by Congress leaders such as Kapil Sibal, P Chidambaram and Ghulam Nabi Azad after the loss in the Bihar Assembly election. Far from addressing concerns, the CWC in January stated that the election to the post of party president will be held only after the conclusion of the Assembly polls in Assam, Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. The internal rift in the party widened after dissenting leaders such as Azad, Anand Sharma, Raj Babbar, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari addressed a joint rally in Jammu on February 27. On this platform, concerns were raised about the weakening of the Congress party.