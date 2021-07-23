Sonia Gandhi To Remain Congress Chief Till 2024; Pilot & Azad Up For Working Prez Posts

In a massive development, sources reported on Thursday, that 74-year-old Sonia Gandhi is likely to remain the Congress interim chief till 2024. Sources further added that Congress will appoint four working presidents with Ghulam Nabi Azad, Sachin Pilot, Kumari Selja, Mukul Wasnik and Ramesh Chennithala are in consideration. Sources have revealed that Rahul Gandhi will not be taking up the mantle again as Congress chief, since stepping down in 2019.

Sonia Gandhi to remain Congress chief till 2024

Incidentally, Pilot - ex-Deputy CM of Rajasthan, had rebelled a rebellion in July 2020, flying off to Delhi with 18 MLAs. The Gehlot government was thrown into jeopardy as Congress' numbers reduced to 88, with Congress relieving Pilot of his ministries as well as posts as PCC chief and Deputy CM. With Gehlot managing to maintain his flock while Congress top brass - Rahul, Priyanka and Sonia Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel - held talks with Pilot and his miffed MLAs, Pilot was successfully brought back into the party's fold. Azad, on the other hand, is one of the 23 leaders who sought 'structural changes' in Congress and has been vocal for party elections.

Recently, sources revealed that the much-delayed election for the Congress president's post will be held after the Monsoon session of Parliament. Moreover, sources revealed that former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is the frontrunner to be the next Congress president. Congress' longest-serving president Sonia Gandhi has not been very active in the public domain and had skipped campaigning for the recently concluded Assembly elections in Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry and West Bengal.

Congress president saga

Congress has been in a leadership dilemma since Rahul Gandhi quit as party chief in the post-Lok Sabha 2019 debacle. This led to a barrage of resignations from posts like Milind Deora, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many more. Amidst a lot of turmoil with Priyanka Vadra too being considered, Congress finally went back to their safe option- Sonia Gandhi. Since Rahul's exit, Congress has lost Madhya Pradesh's elected government, Bihar, Delhi, Haryana polls, barely managed to save Rajasthan, and won Jharkhand polls in alliance. It is also in an uneasy three-way government in Maharashtra with NCP and Shiv Sena, stitching a post-poll alliance.

In May, Congress quashed all internal dissent retaining Sonia Gandhi as party chief till elections are called for in the next AICC meeting. Moreover, it passed a resolution strengthening the Gandhis' leadership and not allowing anyone to undermine the party or the Gandhis (Rahul and Sonia). 23 senior leaders had sought 'structural changes', internal election to the CWC even at state levels, the formation of an Independent Election Authority, and institutional leadership mechanism, full-time leadership at the helm at the party. Most of those 23 signatories have since then been vocal about the need for change, even questioning Congress' alliances during state polls.