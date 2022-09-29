'Sonia Gandhi To Take Decision On Rajasthan Crisis,' Says Sachin Pilot After Their Meeting

Amid the political crisis in Rajasthan, Congress leader Sachin Pilot met Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, and said she will take the final call on the uncertainty in the state. Pilot, after meeting the Congress interim party president, said that she calmly gave him an audience on the turn of political events in the state and he also apprised her about his version of the situation.

Significantly, severe differences cropped up between the Ashok Gehlot and the Sachin Pilot factions after the former announced his candidacy for the president to the Congress party. He, however, withdrew from the race on September 29 after apologising to Sonia Gandhi.

‘Detailed discussion on the situation in Rajasthan’

After meeting Sonia Gandhi in Delhi, Sachin Pilot said he gave feedback to her about the unfolding situation, “I met Congress president today. She listened to me calmly. We held a detailed discussion on whatever happened in Jaipur, Rajasthan. I told her my sentiments, my feedback. All of us want to win the 2023 polls (in Rajasthan) by working hard. We'll have to work together.”

The final decision on the situation in Rajasthan will be taken by Sonia Gandhi said Pilot, “Whatever decision has to be made in the context of Rajasthan, will be taken by her...I am confident that in the next 12-13 months we will once again make a Congress Govt through our hard work.”

‘Decision on Rajasthan CM within 1-2 days’: K C Venugopal

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal on September 29 said the decision on the Rajasthan CM will be taken in the next couple of days, "Decision on CM of Rajasthan to be decided by Congress president Sonia Gandhi within 1-2 days," he answered on whether Ashok Gehlot will remain the Rajasthan Chief Minister.

IMAGE: ANI